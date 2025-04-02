Strength in Unity

Forging connection and healing at the 2025 Invictus Games

Jenna Luscombe (she/her) // Contributor

Jasmin Linton (she/her) // Illustrator

The 2025 Vancouver Whistler Invictus Games officially concluded on February 16, 2025, with a sold-out closing ceremony. The event included a Parade of Nations’ Flags, a performance by the Canadian Armed Forces Band, and was headlined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This event was founded in 2014 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, to celebrate the resilience and courage of wounded and sick service members and veterans from around the globe. This year, Vancouver hosted 23 nations to compete in 11 adaptive sports, including skiing, biathlon, indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, skeleton, snowboarding, wheelchair basketball, curling and rugby.

This year’s games were a powerful demonstration of unity and perseverance. B.C. Premier David Eby gave an impactful speech, noting that Canadians have, “died and cried and celebrated beside America for generations.” This came at a crucial time, as tensions between the two countries have been at an all-time high in recent months. Eby’s speech was positively received by both teams, who showed support by waving at each other from across the stadium.

The Invictus Games does not formally track medal counts, aiming to focus attention on the strength and commitment of all athletes, however, there were several impressive accomplishments across the board.

Team Canada received four gold medals this year, all of them won by women. Janie Duguay won two medals for her achievements in Indoor Rowing and Sit Skiing. Teammates Assunta Aquinto and Shan Mulford landed on top of the podium for Women’s Alpine and Biathalon, respectively.

Private Robert Pullen, a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, has found inspiration in his fellow veterans and uses sports to stay healthy as he now uses a wheelchair. Pullen was injured in 1993 while protecting the Medak Pocket during the Croatian War of Independence. This year he won a bronze medal for Indoor Rowing One Minute Sprint.

Another inspiring story is that of Sonny Tavake, a member of Team New Zealand, who had not seen snow in 34 years. Tavake was one of the few survivors of a training mission on Mount Ruapehu that was interrupted by a devastating storm in 1990. He decided to compete in the Skeleton event with no prior training, dedicating it to, “the ones that didn’t make it and the ones that are still alive.”

Ukraine’s entrance at the opening ceremonies was highlighted by an energetic standing ovation in face of the Russo-Ukrainian War. The country went on to win 30 medals and competed with 35 men and women, the largest number of participants in the nation’s history.

The United States won the most events overall with 55 medals. Trudeau singled them out at the closing ceremony, promising Canada “will never stop fighting for the friendship that unites our two countries.”

Singer Jelly Roll also performed to celebrate the conclusion of the games, which included a powerful address to the athletes: “If you ever hear that voice in your head saying you can be anything but great, it’s a liar.”

The 2025 Invictus Games reminded the world that true victory lies not in medals, but in the unwavering spirit of those who’ve fought for freedom and peace, and in two years that spirit will be heading home to England as Birmingham is set to host in 2027!