A Start of Year Prospective as a Western-Born Punjabi

Studying the Nanakshahi calendar to plan the rest of my year, as it only just started.

ਜੈਸਮੀਨ ਕੌਰ ਗਰਚਾ | Jasmine Garcha (she/her) // Arts and Culture Editor

Jordan Richert (he/him) // Illustrator

ਬਸੰਤ | [Basant] | “Spring”

During Basant (spring), the Nanakshahi calendar leads us from Chet—the start of the year in March—to Vaisakh. Vaisakhi, which happens midway through the month of April, marks the harvest in Punjab and the anniversary of the creation of Khalsa.

Khalsa. I didn’t understand this word growing up. Why didn’t we just say Vaisakhi marks the creation of Sikhi?

Upon growing up, I’ve come to realize that Sikhi didn’t start in 1699 AD when Khalsa did. Sikhi has been around forever because love and peace have been around forever.

Our first guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was born in 1469 AD. Although he didn’t formalize the religion through the creation of Khalsa, he pioneered it. To say that Sikhi started after him wouldn’t make sense.

Vaisakhi means the parade, which is where tens of thousands of Sikhs will gather to celebrate. Capitalism will also be present, with vendors who do not care for our culture showing up to leech off our community. Politicians will come, too, looking for South Asian endorsement. The police will also be there, wielding assault rifles on every corner.

The Canadian Armed Forces will ride through the parade on a float as well, present at a celebration of a pacifist religion, which I rebuke. Some may disagree with this sentiment. I invite them to revisit the scripture.

Everything is up for interpretation, anyway.

ਗਰਮੀ | [Garmi] | “Summer”

My sister asked me to go on vacation with her in Jeth (June). The last vacation I went on was to Ontario, which started as a Courier working trip and ended at my nanke (maternal family) after our flights were cancelled due to a crash at Toronto-Pearson Airport. For four days straight, all I drank was cha (what most people refer to as “chai,” for the Hindi name has been standardized in English, rather than the Punjabi name) and my nani (grandma) made aloo paratha (potato-stuffed flatbread) every day.

I want to go back this summer, but I’ve committed to a vacation with my sister.

ਬਾਰਿਸ਼ | [Baras] | “Rain”

Monsoon season comes during the months of Sawan and Bhadon. This is according to Punjab’s seasons. Over here, it will mostly still be sunny and I will be at the beach.

During Sawan is Rakhri. I didn’t know what to call this day growing up, because my Hindu friends called it Raksha Bandhan. I think it’s Rakhri in Punjabi. Regardless, I have so many brothers to bless and be blessed in return.

ਪਤਝੜ | [Pathchar] “Autumn”

I may be biased as an October baby, but autumn is my favourite season.

Around the start of the month of Kattak, I turn 22 this year. Turning 20 felt like a milestone. Two decades! Turning 21 felt odd. The realization that the number just keeps going… Is it long or is it short? Try counting to 100.

I interviewed my parents on my 21st birthday.

Me: So, how does it feel knowing that I’m ageing and I’m only going to get older and older until I die?

Ma: Let’s not talk about that.

Me: What about you, Daddy?

Ma: ਤੇਰੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਤਾ ਕੀ ਕਹਿਣਾ ? ਅਸੀਂ ਤਾ ਆਪਣੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਸੋਚਾਨ ਲੱਗ ਪਏ ਆ ਕਾ ਤੇਰੇ ਤੋਂ ਕਿੰਨੇ ਜ਼ਿਆਦੇ—

Me: Don’t turn this–this isn’t about you, it’s my birthday, actually. And I asked Daddy. Daddy, how does it make you feel?

Dad: I don’t know…

ਸਿਸੀਅਰ | [Sisiaar] | “Winter”

On Gregorian New Years’ I slept early and went to the gurdwara in the morning. When I got home, I packed my car and headed to a beach for a cold plunge. The water was nice, and none of my friends believed me.

ਸਿਆਲ | [Siaal] | “Snow”

Siaal occurring from Magh (mid-January) to Phagan (mid-March) has started to feel accurate over here, too, these last few years. The snowfall usually only comes in February.

I guess I don’t know where I’ll be a year from now, but I’ll have more words to describe it.













