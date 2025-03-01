No more

March 1, 2025 Navjot Kaur Deol
Navjot Kaur Deol (she/her) // Contributor

 

Do you see it

See what

The tints, the shades, the tones- 

Not anymore

With my childhood, they have flown

Where did they go

They linger still, perhaps in whispers, In shadows, in a distant glow

But where

Reds bloom in roses, pulse in the blood, Or dance in Valentine’s embrace, Redheads flaunt their fiery strands, Yet the vibrance feels misplaced

What about the others

Yellows glimmer in sunlight’s grace

In school buses bright

And traffic lights that guide our race

Blueis it still there

The sky holds it close, though clouds may gray

Oceans cradle blue, vast and deep

Yet it fades, slipping away

Green must be everywhere, right? Hiding in frogs, in algae, in leaves- Yet, thanks to our hands

These greens are becoming rare

A fleeting moment, like a sigh on the breeze

My world is still colorful,I hear my inner child say

Are you living in shades of gray?” 

Yet here I stand, cloaked in routine, Only nature wears the colors bright

While I’m draped in muted tones, In gray, black, and white; Beige whispers of dusk, Colors lost to the grind, I’ve left them behind

Wearing colors feels like a risk

A badge of playfulness, a sign of the free, But being an adult has stolen Nav’s hues, And glitters are for the young, perhaps, Not for me

