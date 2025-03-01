Meet Coach JP 

Getting to know the man behind CapUs basketball successes

Mizuki Kinoshita (she/her) // Contributor

Keira Schick (she/her) // Illustrator

Jason Price, known as Coach JP or simply JP by his players, brings years of experience, a deep love for coaching and a commitment to both athletic and academic excellence to his position as head coach of the Capilano University Blues men’s basketball team.

Price’s athletic roots extend beyond the court. He was a multi-sport athlete in high school, excelling in volleyball and track. This led him to play volleyball at Douglas College before his passion for coaching moved him to the sidelines. His coaching journey began at Britannia Secondary before he moved to Burnaby South Secondary, where he spent six years mentoring young athletes. Along the way, he guided two teams to gold at the BC Summer Games, a biennial sports competition for B.C.’s high performing athletes.

Price’s collegiate coaching career started as an assistant coach at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU), eventually steering him to Douglas College again under head coach Joe Enevoldsen. During his time as assistant coach, the team secured two Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) championships, though they fell short in the national finals. When Enevoldsen took a head coaching position at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), Price followed, spending two seasons with the program before eventually making his way to Capilano University.

His arrival at CapU marked a significant chapter in his career. Initially co-coaching alongside former head coach Alex Van Samang, Price helped lead the men’s basketball team to a PACWEST championship and secured the team a spot at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Associations (CCAA) nationals—an unforgettable experience. Last season, he took a step back as an assistant coach while coaching a prep team in Abbotsford. Now, as head coach, he is fully committed to shaping the program’s future. “Georgette Reed was gracious enough to offer me the position,” he said, thrilled about the opportunity.

Price described his days as long but fulfilling. His commitment to CapU basketball starts before sunrise with an hour-and-20-minute drive from Chilliwack. Once on campus, his schedule is packed with practice planning, film analysis and scouting reports as he searches for future talent. “There are never slow days in coaching,” he said, and after listening to him, it truly seems like it.

For Price, success is not just measured in championships; it’s all about growth. He takes immense pride in watching his players push each other and develop on and off the court. His goal is clear: to ensure the Blues men’s basketball team is always in contention for the PacWest title. But just as importantly, he wants to see his athletes succeed academically. “We have put a big emphasis on education,” he noted. “Last year, the team had the highest GPA in men’s basketball history at Capilano University, and that is something I am really proud of.”

With Price at the helm, Capilano University’s men’s basketball program is in good hands. His dedication, work ethic and passion for the game continue to push the team forward, both on the court and in the classroom. As the season unfolds, there is no doubt that his leadership will leave a lasting impact on the players who proudly wear the Blues jersey.