Learning: The Life-long Process

CapU students spend most of their time in the classroom, but just as much learning is happening outside the walls of the university

Ashlea McRae (she/her)

For many university students, learning is associated with hard work, labour, blood, sweat and tears. But that isn’t the way it has to be.

The meaning of learning is beginning to shift focus from the traditional idea of institutionalised books and schools. Now, embracing real-life experience and alternative ways of knowing is on the rise. Students come to Capilano University to learn specific skills to help them develop their careers, but outside of school and work lives there is a struggle to become the lifelong learners many wish to be.

A large part of this struggle is due to time constraints, financial constraints and general uncertainty about interests. Learning can feel like a daunting and tedious task, but the objective of alternative forms of learning is less about an end-goal and more about the experience.

Sometimes, it’s easier to think about how the activities and hobbies that students already have access to might enhance opportunities for learning or growth. At the end of a long day of academics, many students are stretched to their limits of both time and energy, but it is so important to find time for interests outside of school or work. Being physically active, mentally stimulated, finding ways to wind down and to be social with friends, family or peers are just as important for lifelong learning and growth as academic success.

Many of the opportunities for learning outside of school and work are limited because of time constraints. Seasonal activities are a great way to keep both the body and mind engaged. Luckily, the environment of the West Coast offers many opportunities to get outside and experience the natural beauty that British Columbia has to offer. Destiny Moody, a student in Early Childhood Care and Education states that when she has time outside of work and school she enjoys seasonal outdoor activities. “I like to get out and be active. In the summer I spend most of my time at the lake. I love paddle boarding, or soaking up the sun while reading a new book. In the winter I love to snowboard. I wish I could be up there a lot more than what I am,” says Moody.

Similarly, Business Administration student Alejandra Fajardo finds ways to stay active by hiking or hitting the gym. This is a great way to stay active individually, and it is even better if you can round up a group of friends or loved ones to join. As an alternative way to stay active and stimulated, CapU Psychology student Annah Kassen participates in African Drumming and Dance Ensemble on campus, a course offered by the Jazz department. The ensemble performed alongside many talented performers on January 31st at the BlueShore Theatre for the beginning of Black History Month. This specific focus on music and dance was an interest that gained traction from Kassen’s recent trip to Ghana with the university, and has become a big part of her hobbies.

However, for those that might be less outdoorsy, staying in or finding ways to be social with friends might also be great ideas for learning and wellness. Destiny Moody suggests that sometimes winding down is important too. “I also tend to journal a lot, which leads me to writing songs. I like to get my thoughts on paper. But one of my favourite things to do is just to take time out of my day to visit friends. I go on late-night drives, listening to music and just talking with friends. This is a way that we can wind down from our crazy lives,” says Moody.

For other options, Fajardo suggests that reading, photography or having a personal jam session to favourite songs can also be a great way to find life balance, unwind and discover new aspects of yourself that might not be visible in the classroom setting. Another suggestion from Annah Kassen for individual enrichment is painting, or any form of visual art. If singing in the shower is more appealing, why not get out into the community and join a choir group like the one Kassen meets with once a week. Kassen has found that this is a great way to be immersed in a community, meet new friends, and enjoy herself. This may even lead down unexpected life paths and create networking connections along the way.

These discussions prompt the question of why learning within the classroom is so disconnected from learning outside school settings. How can the knowledge learned in school be applicable to everyday existences and vice versa? By creating space for learning in all of its forms, there are more opportunities for growth, enrichment and connection. Moody states that, “Humans are inherently social creatures, we need to make sure that we’re taking time out of our days to enjoy those around us and the world that surrounds and nurtures us.”

The two, three, four, five… 10 years of university may just be a small part of the learning that will occur in one lifetime. Some of the greatest memories of these times will come from connections made, relationships built and skills or interests explored. These memories and moments may just be the things that inspire hope for the future, and spark joy for years to come. Trying something new might be overwhelming on busy days, but enrichment doesn’t have to be something huge. It can mean calling a friend or writing in a journal, learning a new recipe or getting off the bus one stop early to walk a little further home (or doom scrolling and missing the stop entirely).

Remember to have compassion during busy periods, and dedicate a little extra time to self-care and growth when times aren’t as hectic. Chosen academic paths may require commitments that stretch beyond limits of time and energy in a given day, but making the effort to dedicate just a few minutes to something that really excites, calms, intrigues or inspires can add so much to the overall experience of life.