Capilano Blues Roundup: Wins and Losses 

Some teams soar and others struggle, but all of Capilano’s student-athletes fight to the finish. Here’s the second recap of our Blues’ performance this season

Lily Rosen (she/her) // Crew Writer

Rachel Lu (she/her) // Illustrator

As the season winds down, Capilano University’s basketball, soccer and volleyball teams have netted their fair share of peaks and valleys. Some teams rallied confidently, while others fought tooth and nail against imposing competition. Here’s how the Blues have fared since the last roundup.

Men’s Basketball: Standing Their Ground. The men’s basketball team has held steady, securing nine wins and seven losses. Since their strong start, they’ve had standout victories against Okanagan, Douglas, and Langara but struggled against Vancouver Island University (VIU) and Camosun throughout November. A noteworthy highlight was their stunning 98–65 win against Douglas on January 25, the highest victory margin this season. They remain a formidable force heading into championships, currently placed third in the Pacific Western Athletic Association (PACWEST) standings.

Women’s Basketball: Pursuing Consistency. With seven wins and nine losses, the women’s basketball team has shown flashes of brilliance but struggled against fierce opponents. Back-to-back victory weekends over Okanagan and Langara demonstrated their potential, particularly on November 8, when the team took a 10-point lead in the game’s first 10 minutes. However, recent losses to Columbia Bible College (CBC) and Douglas have slowed their roll to fourth for PACWEST.

Men’s Soccer: A Reliable Reputation. The men’s soccer team carries a respectable 6-4-2 record, establishing their ability to hold down the fort. A 2–1 victory over VIU on October 19 ended their regular season on a high note with excellent defence. However, their championship run ended in the semi-finals when Douglas shut them out 3–0, cutting their gold-medal hopes short.

Women’s Soccer: A Series of Stalemates. The women’s soccer team continued with its mixed bag of results, wrapping up with a 2-4-6. While they have strained to secure wins, they also proved difficult to beat with six total draws. The team had a shot at gold after tying against Douglas with a winning penalty shootout in the semi-finals, but ultimately lost the final championship to VIU 1–0.

Men’s Volleyball: Overcoming Obstacles. It’s been a rough season for the men’s volleyball team with three wins and 13 losses. Despite some hard-fought matches, including a momentous 3–2 win against Camosun on January 25, they have struggled to find their rhythm. After a seven-game dry spell through November and early January, they may need a radical turnaround to finish out strong.

Women’s Volleyball: Full Steam Ahead. The women’s volleyball team boasts an impressive record of 11 wins and five losses. After early setbacks in October, they’ve been on an outstanding nine-game winning streak, including sweeps against Douglas, College of the Rockies (COTR) and Camosun. Their recent match against Camosun on January 25 was a nail-biting back-and-forth to an eventual 3–1 win, cementing their second-place position in the PACWEST standings.

From the courts to the field, the Blues show superb grit, skill and teamwork across the board. The women’s volleyball team leads the charge as our strongest championship contender, so stay tuned as the Blues push forward in their respective seasons and postseasons. Want a deeper dive into the action? Check out the Capilano Athletics website here.