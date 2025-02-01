The Search for CapU’s New President Has to Start All Over Again

The search for Capilano University’s new president has been reset after all final candidates were deemed unsuitable, prompting a restart of the selection process

Luciana Mastrangelo (she/her) // Contributor

Kyla Chieleen Seguiban // Illustrator

Capilano University’s search for a new president is back to square one. At the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) Board of Directors meeting, it was announced that none of the final candidates from the initial search were deemed suitable. As a result, a new search committee will be formed to restart the process.

The decision to reject all final candidates highlights the rigorous standards expected of CapU’s next leader. According to Girodat, the search procedure is jointly overseen by the university’s Board of Governors and Senate. This process ensures that student representation is included. “The university’s president search procedure provides two student representatives on the Presidential Search Committee,” Girodat said. “When the CSU receives notice from the university that the search committee is being re-established, those two student representatives will be determined by the CSU’s board of directors, on the recommendation of our university Affairs Committee.”

The initial search process involved multiple committees, including those representing the CSU, faculty and staff union MoveUP, who were given opportunities to provide feedback on the candidates. Despite this collaborative effort, none of the candidates met the required criteria.

Sanchit Kwatra, a member of the first Presidential Search Committee and a representative of CapU students, shared insights into the process: “As a member of the Presidential Search Committee, my role was to represent the students of CapU throughout the selection process, which included everything from reviewing resumes and CVs to participating in candidate interviews,” Kwatra explained. He emphasized the importance of evaluating candidates based on their engagement with CapU’s diverse student community, but noted that confidentiality limits what can be shared about the committee’s deliberations.

For many students, the idea of restarting raises concerns about the effectiveness of the search process and whether their voices are being adequately heard. Ensuring meaningful student representation will be critical as the new search begins.

One of the primary concerns is whether the process will fully address the unique needs of CapU’s diverse student population. The assurance that the CSU will again select student representatives for the committee provides some reassurance. However, questions remain about how the university will ensure that student voices are not only heard but actively integrated into decision-making. How much influence do the student representatives have during the selection process? Are their perspectives given equal weight compared to faculty and administrative input? These concerns reflect a broader uncertainty about whether the university prioritizes the needs of its students when making such critical decisions.

The decision to restart the search signals an opportunity to reassess priorities and refine the selection process. Girodat hinted at potential changes, including placing greater emphasis on qualities such as diversity, leadership experience and community engagement.

By placing greater emphasis on these qualities, CapU has an opportunity to select a leader who not only meets the institution’s high standards but also embodies its commitment to inclusivity, innovation and community-building. This renewed focus could set the tone for the university’s future and ensure its president is well-positioned to guide CapU into its next chapter.

As the university prepares to reconstitute the search committee, students and staff will be watching closely to see how the process unfolds. For now, the delay underscores the importance of finding the right candidate to guide CapU into its next chapter.