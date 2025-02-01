The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Jenna Luscombe (she/her) // Contributor

Shruti Karthikeyan (she/her) // Illustrator

History is but an endless cycle of revolutions and revelations. Colonies revolted against British rule and the United States was formed. French citizens overthrew the monarchy to create a new republic. A man named George Floyd was murdered by police officers, and hundreds of thousands of people in North America marched for the Black Lives Matter movement. A man shot the CEO of a health insurance company and social media erupted in a frenzy. Revolutions are all around us, happening constantly. They can be big or small, loud or quiet, and can sometimes be as simple as a Black woman refusing to give up her seat on a bus. Even personal transformations—like changing a mindset, picking up a new habit or standing up for oneself—can be revolutionary in their own way. From grand uprisings that overthrow regimes to small personal shifts that alter perspectives, revolutions remind us that change is both inevitable and essential, but not always easy.

Revolutions come in many forms, each with its own methods and impact, and are not strictly rooted in violence.​​ A fifteen-year-old student named Greta Thunberg skipped school to protest outside the Swedish parliament and inspired students across the globe to stand up for climate activism. Sadako Sasaki, a young girl affected by the Hiroshima bombing, began folding paper cranes as a symbol of peace. Though she passed away, her classmates completed the task, and the Children’s Peace Monument in Hiroshima was created as a reminder of the effects on young people during tragedies. Tarana Burke used the phrase “Me Too” to support survivors of sexual violence, encouraging them to share their stories on social media to reduce stigma.

Music has played a crucial role in revolutions, serving as a tool to inspire, unify and mobilize people. “A Change Is Gonna Come,” a powerful song written and performed by American soul singer Sam Cooke, became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, symbolizing hope and resilience in the face of systemic racism and social injustice. Rap artist Macklemore also uses his voice to address social issues and spread awareness. His recent song “HIND’S HALL” calls out the threat of white supremacy and brings attention to the genocide in Palestine. My own personal favourite is “Blowin’ In The Wind,” by Bob Dylan, which protests war in favour of peace and freedom.

I work in the West Vancouver Senior Center part-time, and I asked a group of regular patrons what revolution means to them. They told me technology and community is what they think of when talking about change. “Places like this Senior Center didn’t exist back when I was younger…now we have somewhere to age together and not feel isolated from society,” one of them told me.

In my own life, revolution reminds me that my generation is here to bear the weight of history’s mistakes. In the face of climate change and political tensions, students like myself feel an immense pressure to leave the world better than we found it, but we don’t know how. We must remember that it’s normal to be afraid to use your voice publicly, and not everything needs to be heard widely to make a difference. Sometimes small acts can have immense ripple effects. Voting in local elections, volunteering and even helping a friend in need are small steps we can take as a community. Every individual’s talents can be used for a greater benefit, whether it be art, writing or even cooking.

The world is a restless, ever-evolving place, and it is humanity’s duty to ensure it keeps on spinning. Art imitates life, life imitates art, and on and on it goes. Everyone has the ability to change the world, and it’s time for our generation to carry the torch and keep it burning.