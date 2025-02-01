The CSU Has a New Elections Administrator

CSU Elections Administrator dealt with an influx of complaints during the recent campaign, resulting in the termination of position

Yasmine Modaresi (she/her) // News Editor

Maren Brophy // Illustrator

The Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) elections have always been a time full of anticipation and maybe a tad bit of chaos. However, the recent 2024 election set a new standard for drama between the CSU leadership, voters in the student body and those running in the election. The commotion of numerous accusations of inappropriate campaigning and conduct culminated in a shift in leadership, marking a new chapter for the CSU.

The position of Elections Administrator at the CSU is an extremely dynamic role with huge responsibility. The title itself may suggest that the nature of the role is heavily administrative, with duties such as organizing elections and counting votes. The reality is a lot more complicated than what might be assumed by the average student. The Elections Administrator fills roles that are fundamentally intertwined with each campaign and its unique set of needs, meaning that the administrator must be available, adaptable and capable of shifting their workload depending on the ever-changing demands. Responsibilities can range from reviewing election documents, coordinating debates and forums, investigating complaints to ensuring communication and transparency along the way.t’s a lot.

The 2024 election was home to some interesting new trends in student engagement with institutional politics, with a record-high of candidate participation accompanied by a plethora of conduct complaints from the student body surrounding candidates and their supporters. With these complaints being filed formally to the CSU, there was a substantial influx of paperwork and additional tasks for the Elections Administrator, David Ennis, to be responsible for. According to an unofficial source, when Ennis’ term was up for renewal, he did not continue in his position due to being denied an increased salary to accommodate the increased workload that came as a result of the complaints in the 2024 election.

In bidding farewell to the previous elections administrator, the CSU has welcomed Kalpna Solanki to the position, who has demonstrated herself to be an extremely efficient leader in her extensive work managing nonprofit organizations and complex elections. Being the interim President and CEO of GAMECHANGERS Inc., Solanki has extensive experience applying her passions and skill set to work that focuses on empowering nonprofit organizations and helping them reach their impact goals. Due to the nature of her work, Solanki has also acquired significant experience managing waves of complaints akin to what was experienced by the CSU and has demonstrated herself capable of ensuring equitable outcomes for all parties involved.

While there is no doubt that Solanki has the leadership skills necessary to thrive in the Elections Administrator position, it is still important to reflect on the lessons offered by the 2024 elections. According to the CSU Elections General Report for 2024, complaints came in a wide range, from rather minor poster placement violations, to allegations of full-blown harassment at polling stations and in the library. To be more efficient moving forward, while simultaneously addressing potential safeguards for the anticipated increased workload in the Elections Administrator position, the CSU has extended the decision deadlines for complaints from 48 hours to three business days, as recommended by Ennis. Additionally, the 2025 elections will see a budget increase, with funding 40 per cent higher than in 2024. Finally, beginning in February 2025, education will become a fundamental component to ensuring ethical campaigning, with the Election Campaign School offering prospective candidates courses on how to strategize for a successful campaign that is considerate, ethical and effective.