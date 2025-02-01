Swipe Right, Swipe Left (Masc)

A masculine experience with the harsh realities of dating apps.

Cameron Reagan (he/they) // Contributor

Jordan Richert (he/him) // Illustrator

The screen illuminates dreams of connection, promising to warm our empty skin.

It is no secret that the internet has sunk its teeth into all facets of society, the ever-ancient practice of love being no exception. We bow down to the dating algorithm, hoping to find whatever connection we so desire, be that a torrid one night affair or a blossoming romance. While I could sit here thumbing my nose up at this new means of connection, to do so would be so disingenuously sprung from one who has found love within the hallowed halls of digital dating. The apps entice me from the home screen, urging the possible connections which lie at my fingertips. A game, a series of dopamine firing swipes which no junkie can resist. Swipe, swipe, swipe. Real people reduced to a flick of the finger.

*MATCH* > Fireworks explode in the brain. Could this be my true love, or just another dead end? Black holes of vapid life-sucking chitter-chatter, followed by an onslaught of disastrous dates. Alas, maybe my forefathers were better off… Nay, these are surely rosy imaginings which forgive the many misgivings of love’s past. I would never deny the entrancing allure of a fiery chance encounter, but I’m happy to do away with the atrocious concept of the ‘blind date,’ or the hopeless romantic who peruses bars for weeks on end, nevermind an introvert such as myself. It is often said that the newer generation is increasingly vapid, but has dating not always been exceptionally shallow? Now, at least we get to wade these depths with a freedom unbeknownst to the past. Democratically swimming within the pool of connection, choosing how we’d like to traverse, all from the safety of our own home.

If I keep waiting, maybe someone will find me.

*MATCH* > The heart skips a million beats. Will this stranger provide what I so very desire? A profile of possibilities; dreams balloon. Love blossoms out of the pitter-patter of much contemplated keystrokes delivering texts of romance. Texts become video calls and those become coffee table dates. A new love flourishes. All it took was a few failed conversation stages and some awkward first dates, but finally, a star sparkled in the sea of darkness. I found myself madly in love with someone I would’ve never met ‘in the real world.’ Thank you internet gods!





