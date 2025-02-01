Making Black History in Vancouver and at CapU

An exploration of Black history in B.C. academic fields

Yasmine Modaresi (she/her) // Crew Writer

Freya Emery (she/her) // Illustrator

Black people make up less than five per cent of the Canadian population and face systemic oppression. It’s no secret that this oppression and erasure makes the strength and beauty of Black history across Canada unknown to populations outside of the diaspora. Dating back to the 1800s, the first major migration of Black populations, predominantly from the United States, began to settle in British Columbia in response to an invitation from Governor James Douglas, whose motive was to increase the population of B.C.’s colony to counteract the threat of American expansion. From this point onward, Black Canadians became immortalized in B.C.’s history despite the numerous systemic challenges of racism, such as forced resettlement.

Although not often marketed in primary and high school history curricula, B.C. has been a rather turbulent home for Black culture since the mid-1800s, which has thrived alongside the dominant white society due to the efforts of founding members of Black society in the province.

This includes Jamaican-born Rosemary Brown, who immigrated to Canada 1951. She would go on to become a McGill University graduate and complete her Master in Social Work at the University of British Columbia. Brown’s social activism and political advocacy is thought to have been heavily intertwined with her early experiences of sexism and racism as a young, Black immigrant in Canada. A Master’s degree holder striving to establish herself as a young professional in a society that was not keen to accept her, Brown became involved in two social groups at the intersection of racial equality activism and feminism: the BC Association for the Advancement of Coloured People, of which she was a founding member, and the Voice of Women for Peace. With her own existence as a Black woman being at the intersection of political debates surrounding the deconstruction of traditional, colonial gender and racial norms in the 1960s, Brown was able to speak for the advancement of people of colour and women, and founded the Vancouver Status of Women Council (VSW). Eventually, her tireless political advocacy would lead Brown to become the first Black woman to sit in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia.

Another pioneer of Black Canadian activism in politics, and a Vancouver local, was Emery Barnes, a long-standing member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the New Democratic Party (NDP). Barnes was also the first Black person to serve as a Speaker in any Canadian legislature. Prior to his establishment as a professional in the political field, Barnes was also a professional football player for the Green Bay Packers and the BC Lions. Barnes lived an exciting life filled with community engagement and activism, managing to raise both himself and his local community despite systemic barriers and an abundance of adversity. Despite Barnes’s passing, his legacy in British Columbia lives on in politics and the lives he was able to touch. He is survived by his daughter Constance Barnes, who continues her father’s work.

As a relatively young institution—founded only in 1968—CapU has a modest history within academia compared to other institutions in B.C. A strong Black history and culture within the institution is challenging to reminisce on, because the institution itself is still evolving as a unique space for learning and community engagement. While it can be difficult to link historic figures directly to the school, students in 2025 have the privilege of observing the creation of diverse cultures in real time, which includes the contributions of Black scholars and members of the greater Vancouver community.

In the academic department, CapU is home to an incredible scholar, who also happens to be a Caribbean woman of African descent: Susan Romeo-Gilbert. Having accumulated degrees and experience around the world, Romeo-Gilbert now pursues teaching and research in the CapU Faculty of Business and Professional Studies, with interests in topics ranging from Business Intelligence and Analytics, Information Governance and efforts to systematically address and resolve the issue of a lack of representation for Black women in technology since 1980. Her advocacy for showcasing the vast diversity of African cultures and history is not limited to exclusively research-based pursuits; Romeo-Gilbert has consistently demonstrated social organization and leadership as the Chair of the Planning Committee for Black History Month at CapU. The committee consists of 25 strong members and volunteers alike. The activities are ongoing throughout the entire month of February for this year’s 2025 pursuits.

In 2024, Professor Romeo-Gilbert facilitated a month’s worth of community engagement, education and immersive cultural experiences for Black History Month. The theme was “Black Resistance” in 2023, and, “Black Excellence: A Heritage to Celebrate; a Future to Build” in 2024, both themes eloquently highlighting the literal history of the African diaspora’s resistance against oppression across the imperialist world, and emphasized the exploration of Black history itself—and its celebration in the modern era—as a form of resistance against systemic oppression throughout the past to present day.

Speaking with Romeo-Gilbert in anticipation of Black History Month 2025, she states that this year’s theme is “Black Excellence: Contributions to the Canadian Labour Force” as part of the Change Education Series. From building vital infrastructure to excelling in fields like education, healthcare, arts and technology, Black Canadians have been at the forefront of progress, innovation, resistance and resilience. Their contributions aren’t just moments in history; they’re milestones that are shaping movements for labour equity and workspace inclusion.

As the years before, 2025 has a jam-packed itinerary of cultural displays, educational presentations and traditional entertainment. Be sure to keep an eye on the university’s website for the amazing opportunities happening at CapU for 2025’s Black History Month. To conclude the essence of why Black History Month is such a vital part of the year, Professor Romeo-Gilbert reminds the student body and faculty:

“It is important to remember that any celebration is based on an understanding that African History pre-dates the history of slavery. The intention is to continue to educate the Capilano University Community on the pre- and post-slavery Africa’s influence on the world history stage.” -Susan Romeo-Gilbert