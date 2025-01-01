The Immigrant Trio: Autonomous Apes

The story of three immigrant musicians with a dream

Yasmine Elsayed (she/her) // Contributor

Amalia Meyer (they/them) // Illustrator

When you listen to Autonomous Apes’ music, you hear more than just their music. You hear the story of a local Vancouver band shaped by their diverse roots, dreams and ambitions. Autonomous Apes find themselves in the middle of alternative rock.

Egor Kopshar, the band’s founding member, started the project in Russia in 2020. At 16, driven by a deep admiration for bands like Nirvana, Kopshar’s dream was to play music with, and for, others. “I was inspired by the bands of the grunge era,” he shares. “It’s a dream to be able to play music with other people and to other people.”

After many changes, the lineup is now known as the current trio. Rishabh Gulati, the drummer, recalls when he joined the band, “I came to Canada to pursue my education; I was at a show when Musa approached me, who is the ex-bassist of Autonomous Apes, invited me over for a jam session. It was just me, Egor, and Musa. From there, we just hit it off.” Since then, Gulati has become the band’s longest-serving member, contributing his drumming skills.

Noah Fp, the newest addition, joined in May after connecting with Kopshar at a show. “I’d heard of Autonomous Apes but didn’t pay close attention until I joined,” he says with a laugh. Despite his modesty, Fp’s intricate basslines have quickly become integral to the band’s evolving sound.

When asked about their genre, the band chose to define their sound differently. Though influenced by grunge, Kopshar sees their music as part of the broader definition of the alternative rock landscape. “Genres like grunge, punk and alternative rock are hard to define these days. While Nirvana inspired me initially, our sound has grown to include softer melodies, heavier hardcore elements, and everything in between.”

Gutali echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the band’s collaborative approach: “Egor just brings us a song. He usually has lyrics and stuff done, and he brings us a really cool melody. And we kind of, as a band, give our inputs and, like, convert that into a final product.”

One defining feature of Autonomous Apes is their identity as an immigrant rock band. With Kopshar from Russia, Gutali from India and Fp from Canada, their backgrounds shape their sound.

“It just adds a little extra level of difficulty,” Kopshar reflects, further expressing the sadness behind building a new identity in an unknown country. “It’s a little tough because you don’t really have any connections to rely on. You may not have that many friends to show up to your first shows and these kinds of things that you would otherwise have if you lived here.”

At its core, Autonomous Apes is more than just music; it’s about the connection, resilience, and creativity born from shared experiences. With their dynamic energy and heartfelt exchanges, Autonomous Apes is one of the bands that proves that music can extend beyond borders, and that regardless of limitations, there is always someone who feels the same way you do.

