Portrait of a Woman in Soccer: Sophie Pather

Juggling academics and athletics like the pro she is.

Mizuki Kinoshita (she/her) // Contributor

Lera Kim (she/her) // Illustrator

Meet Sophie Pather, one of the standout athletes on Capilano University’s women’s soccer team. As a third-year Kinesiology major from North Vancouver, Pather chose CapU for its accessibility and the glowing recommendations she received from her family and friends. “The culture and education here felt like the right fit,” she explains. Staying close to home allowed Sophie to remain connected to her roots while embracing the opportunities CapU offers, both in academics and athletics.

Pather’s passion for soccer began early in life, sparked by her family’s love of sports. “My parents put me on a soccer team when I was just four years old, and I fell in love with the game from my very first practice,” she shares. Growing up in a household where watching soccer games was a daily TV routine, Pather naturally developed a competitive spirit. Soccer wasn’t just a game; it was a way of life that brought her and her family closer together.

“What I love most about soccer is that it’s a team sport,” Pather says with enthusiasm. “It’s all about coming together, combining skill, passion and determination to achieve something bigger than yourself.” This spirit of collaboration has driven her success with the Capilano University Blues—CapU’s soccer team—where she’s built more than just success, but also lasting friendships and contributed to the team’s remarkable achievements.

One of Pather’s proudest moments came this year when the team hosted the Nationals on their new field in Squamish (Check out last issue’s piece about the Nationals or the soccer field review in this issue). “Winning the bronze medal at Nationals was incredible,” Pather reflects. “It wasn’t just about the medal, it was about proving to ourselves and the rest of Canada that we deserved to be there. That sense of accomplishment will stay with me forever.”

However, the path to success hasn’t been without its challenges. Pather recalls one of her most gruelling experiences: playing four back-to-back games. “It was both mentally and physically exhausting, easily the most soccer I’ve ever played in such a short time,” she admits. Yet, with determination and the support of her teammates, Pather persevered. “We relied on our physio team, rehab machines and lots of hydration to get through. Moments like that really test you, but they also remind you why being part of a team is so special. We help each other push past our limits.”

Balancing academics and athletics has been another challenge Pather has had to navigate. As a Kinesiology major, her coursework is demanding, but she has learned how to maintain a balance. “The key is having a routine,” she says. “I make time for breaks during long days to prevent burnout and focus on recovery. Whether it’s stretching, visiting the physio or simply listening to what my body needs, I’ve realized that balance is everything.” This mindful approach has not only helped Pather excel in her studies but also ensured she remains at peak performance on the field.

Looking ahead, Pather’s aspirations are as ambitious as her current endeavours. After graduating, she dreams of playing soccer professionally on the international stage. Beyond her athletic career, she plans to channel her love for movement and sports into a career in physiotherapy.

Pather’s story is one of resilience, teamwork and dedication. Whether she’s scoring goals, overcoming challenges or finding harmony between school and sports, Pather embodies the qualities of a true leader. Her passion for soccer and her commitment to personal growth make her a role model for her teammates, classmates and aspiring athletes alike. From her first kick of the ball as a four-year-old, to standing on the podium at Nationals, Pather’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. With her sights set on international soccer and a future in physiotherapy, the world is undoubtedly hers to conquer.