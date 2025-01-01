Intramurals Are What? Intra-Sting!

Janique De Leon speaks on how you can participate in Intramurals at CapU.

Sean Finan (Any) // Crew Writer

Jordan Richert (He/Him) // Illustrator

Children are obligated to participate in gym class, which is loved by some, but just as much dreaded by others. Gym class does have a purpose, though. This bit of physical activity during your day can be a necessary pause for brain-building and a boost for the never-ending use of your overworked mind.

However, in university this mandated monkey movement is made optional, causing students to often opt out altogether. This not only limits necessary daily exercise but also the incredible bonding that occurs when one participates in team sports. I admit that I have been limiting myself thus far in my two and a half years at Capilano University, and now I’m feeling ready to put myself out there again.

Chatting with Janique De Leon, the host of CapU’s soccer Intramurals, to learn about Intramurals and student involvement taught me the following:

“Intramurals promote student unity and teamwork,” De Leon said when asked what Intramurals were all about. “Some may see it just as similar to a regular gym drop-in; however, what makes it different is that it’s a weekly thing, almost like a regular university class.”

So how does it work? “Attendees are grouped into teams and play, practicing sportsmanship and overall enjoying the sport with those who share the same passion and dedication,” De Leon responded. I felt like I had a solid grasp on the concept at this point so I asked how students could sign up.

“[Students] have to be sure to have an account with [CapU] Rec, and then register their name under the sport they wish to play for Intramurals,” said De Leon. Adding that Intramurals are “FREE,” in all caps for emphasis.

At this point, I had already signed up for badminton, dance and yoga. So, I asked how I could best enjoy these experiences, to which she replied, “Have fun and keep safe! Intramurals, though it may seem tedious with regard to registration, are one of Rec’s fun activities offered to destress students from university life.”

“Just seeing students playing with a smile on their faces is enough to make my every shift worth working.” Hearing De Leon talk about the Intramurals, I grew curious about her passion for organizing and hosting fun sports events. “Our end-of-term soccer championships are most definitely an event I look forward to. I highly recommend everyone to pop in at the Sports & Recreation Centre gym to watch, or maybe even participate. The games get really hyped, and the soccer guys never fail to put on a show,” she said.

Intramurals seem to be a great way to stay active and make friends! I will give them a try and let you know how I liked yoga, badminton and dance in a future issue!