In the Mix

How Jade Guerrero connects music and community in Vancouver

Luciana Mastrangelo (she/her) // Contributor

Rachel Lu (she/her) // Illustrator

In a city known for its hustle and high cost of living, finding a way to mix passion with work can seem like an impossible feat. For Jade Guerrero, maintaining this balance is his life. Guerrero is a DJ, a prominent figure at Bside Radio, operates an apparel brand and is a part of his family’s graphics business. Across this broad scope of work, Guerrero juggles multiple roles, all the while striving to foster genuine connections in Vancouver’s creative scene.

Guerrero’s journey began in Coquitlam, where he grew up surrounded by a vibrant community of music lovers. He remembers attending parties where DJs controlled the energy of the room, sparking his fascination. “At the time, I was an ignorant 15-year-old who, although wasn’t DJing yet, was interested in what was happening in the booth.” He goes on, “Yes, we were partying and having fun, but also, I could see who was controlling it. That was always the DJ. From way, way back then, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

BSide Radio is where Guerrero hosts a monthly show, “Mizma,” which means “same” in Spanish. A rare gem in Vancouver’s music scene, BSide offers a 24/7 live-streaming platform featuring diverse acts. “There aren’t any spots that do what we do,” says Guerrero. “It’s not about being an artist; it’s about connecting with other people.” He hosts “Mizma” on the first Sunday of every month, highlighting unique aesthetics and inviting friends and creatives to mix tunes.

Guerrero is not only an artist with music but also apparel, as seen in his brand Entheos Essence. The business owner often showcases his merch on the BSide live radio show, with his event, Intentions. Beyond music and fashion, Guerrero plays a key role in his family’s creative printing business, Graphics DPI, which specializes in signage installations, custom stickers, vehicle wraps and more. Notable projects include branding and signage for favourites like Budgies Burritos, Jollibee and the Canucks.

With so many creative roles, it’s a wonder how Guerrero manages to stay organized. “Everyone has their struggles and everyone has health issues that can get in the way,” he shares. “If I put myself together, I might be able to be a little more productive, but at the same time, I have epilepsy. Over the years, I’ve come to accept that my everyday is a little bit different—not bad—just different from others. That being said, I’m always trying to stay productive.” Reflecting this dedication, Guerrero rents the creative space La Selva Studio weekly, highlighting his commitment to his work despite his challenges.

Acknowledging the struggles that come with pursuing DJing as a career in Vancouver, he advises aspiring DJs, “If you want to get into it, get into it.” For Guerrero, DJing is about passion and connection rather than technical perfection or expensive equipment. “If you can count to 32, you can DJ. It’s about putting together mixes and getting creative with transitions,” he explains. At its core, he believes DJing is not about being an artist, but fostering a sense of unity. “The point of it is to have everyone connected and moving—however you can achieve that—is music.”

Despite the barriers, Guerrero insists the DJ process is less intimidating than it seems. “If you’re with the right people and it sounds right, you can get it bumpin’,” he says, encouraging others to try it out. His advice to those hoping to break into the scene? Build your catalogue, stay organized and surround yourself with supportive people. Anyone can download apps on their phone and get to work. “If you transition from one song to another and it was intentional, you are a DJ,” he says. Reflecting on his own journey, he adds, “I use a tiny plastic piece of shit, but it works.” Guerrero’s message is clear: anyone can do it. You don’t need much.

When asked about the possibility of a composed album, Guerrero said it’s been a lengthy ongoing process in the making for several years now. While he admires those who can craft music in one sitting, his process is more intuitive, favouring live elements and in-the-moment spurs of harmony that feel right. “This year’s gonna be the year,” Guerrero said with a laugh.

For those just starting out, like aspiring DJ Cat Frith, Guerrero’s journey offers a blueprint for mixing passion with purpose. Though studying business, Frith started her DJ journey eight months ago and shares a love for curating music that uplifts and surprises people. “I love picking music for the right people that puts them in a good mood,” she says, “My icon is Paris Hilton.” Unlike Guerrero, Frith is a beginner focusing on small gigs and growing her network. However, both share the common goal of connecting people with their mixes.

Guerrero holds up a water bottle covered in stickers made from his business. “It’s a story,” he says. “This is Entheosence, the brand. This is Graphic DPI, the shop. This is Cowboy, the cat, a sticker we made,” he explains, referring to his best friend Michaela’s cat, Cowboy. “This is “Mizma,” where I performed. It’s all connected.” He continues, “A big part of what Guerrero is, what “Mizma” is, is connection.” This sense of connection flows through all of his work, whether curating music, designing apparel or working in his family’s business. It’s a reflection of his philosophy: passion for work.

Guerrero can be found on Instagram @jade.wav and @mizmamusic for his work at BSide Radio. Visit entheosessence.com for cool clothes and graphicsdpi.com for graphic designs.

Frith can be found on Instagram @caterinafrith.