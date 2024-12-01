Skinny Film Student Attempts to Become a Gym Bro

A subjective review of the Capilano Fitness Centre

Sean Finan (Any) // Crew Writer

Val Kruglikovskaya (She/They) // Illustrator

It’s Friday when I arrive at the Capilano University Centre for Sports and Wellness (CSW)—formerly the `Sportsplex` (I can see why they changed the name)—at noon, hoping to get a workout in before my afternoon cinematography class, so that I don’t risk throwing my back out lifting C-stands for three hours. Being a crew writer at the Capilano Courier, it isn’t often that I have to use my entire body to write an article (usually it’s between my fingers and brain) but it’s safe to say that I put my whole booty into this one.

I started going to the CSW sometime last month. For some reason, I decided that I was going to try going to the gym again. When I was a few years younger I already had a routine of going to the gym and it always felt intimidating and uncomfortable; like everyone was clowning my deadlift form behind my back. Now, I normally climb at The Hive, an indoor bouldering gym. When I went to the CSW though, I felt a deep sense of comfort and peace.

I’m not sure exactly what it is. It could be the kindness of the people working at the desk, it could be the small cozy atmosphere, or the windows allowing natural light into the room or maybe I’m more comfortable in my skin than I used to be. I just really like it there. Even at its busiest, I never have to wait more than a few minutes to use a piece of equipment.

Now, it’s becoming a routine; most days before or after class, I go to the gym. When I don’t go for a few days, I start to miss it a little bit.There are a solid amount of treadmills, barbells, bikes and more for such a modest room. I imagine that if you lift more weight than I do, you might have difficulty finding the weight you need, as the plates are often mismatched and misplaced. For most students at CapU, I assume this wouldn’t be a huge deal, but it’s something to consider.

A bonus for beginners or anyone who wants to improve their form is the QR codes on each machine. There are demonstrations from student-athlete Marco Proverbs showing you how to do each exercise right. Thanks, Marco!



The changing rooms are clean and don’t smell that bad, most of the time. I’m afraid that if I say this, people will assume I smell bad and I can’t distinguish my own stench, but I think they genuinely do a good job of upkeep.

Also, did I mention that it’s completely free? I know. Finally! Something we have that UBC doesn’t! If you’re looking to try it out, all you have to do is sign up and fill out a waiver on the CapU website. If you want to go to the gym together let me know, or if you already go, come say what’s up. Let’s get buff and blissful.