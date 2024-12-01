Professor’s Response: Enroll with Caution

A letter responding to October’s feature on KINE 112.

Alan Jenks // CapU Kinesiology Professor

As one of the many instructors of KINE 112, I appreciate the discussion surrounding the recent article and the opportunity to clarify our position as instructors of KINE 112. First and foremost, our goal is to ensure that students are equipped with the knowledge and practical skills to make informed decisions about their health, including understanding their body’s nutritional needs—a core learning outcome for any introductory nutrition course.

It’s important to emphasize that all instructors of KINE 112 are qualified professionals with extensive backgrounds in health sciences and nutrition education. Our faculty is well-versed in the subject matter and continues to adapt to evolving student needs by providing accommodations when required. This includes offering alternative options, such as working with pre-collected dietary data for students who find personal tracking challenging. These measures ensure that all students can successfully complete the course while safeguarding their mental health.

Additionally, Dietary Analysis (DA) assignments are standard practice in nutrition courses across various institutions, and they fall squarely within the scope of what is expected in first-year education. While we understand the concerns raised, students enrolling in KINE 112 should expect to engage with content related to nutrition and health, as this is the primary focus of the course. If a student feels that such an assignment may not be a good fit, they are welcome to explore other elective options.

We remain committed to creating a supportive learning environment where students’ well-being is prioritized, and we are considering updating the course description to make it clearer that dietary tracking is part of the curriculum. Our faculty’s goal is to provide transparency and accommodate students whenever possible, while maintaining the integrity of the learning outcomes in KINE 112.