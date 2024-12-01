How to Get the Most Out of Your CapCard: A Student’s Guide to Sweet Deals Around Vancouver

Your CapCard isn’t just an ID; it’s your golden ticket to serious savings, from tech discounts to local brewery deals

Luciana Mastrangelo (she/her) // Contributor

Kyla Seguiban (she/her) // Illustrator

Vancouver: beautiful, but painfully expensive. For students juggling tuition, textbooks and skyrocketing rent prices, student life is a balancing act between surviving and splurging. But what if your CapCard could make life a little easier? Take notes because there’s much more to gain than Bookstore discounts.

Tech and Apparel: Because You Need the Right Gear

Let’s face it, technology isn’t cheap, but with your CapCard, you’re in luck. Companies like Apple, Microsoft, Dell and Lenovo offer student discounts, slashing prices on laptops, tablets and accessories. Capilano University Second-year graphic design student Lily Wang shared, “I saved over $150 on my MacBook with the Apple student discount.”

Popular brands like Adidas, Banana Republic and Reebok offer discounts on all apparel. Whether looking for winter coats to stay warm this season or new shoes, students can treat themselves without emptying their wallet.

Brewery and Dispensary Deals: Chill Out Without Breaking the Bank

Looking for the perfect weekend hangout? Wildeye Brewery has you covered with expertly crafted beers, delicious comfort food and a vibrant, welcoming vibe ideal for unwinding with friends. With weekly events that bring fresh energy—from live music to local art showcases—there’s always something new to enjoy. Best of all, Wildeye has teamed up with CapU to offer students an exclusive 15 per cent off drinks, and great deals on lounge bites, making it the only brewery in Vancouver where your current CapU students can unlock extra savings. Third-year psychology student Sarah Green swears by it, saying, “It’s a classy, affordable hangout spot where you’ll probably run into classmates, but not in a lecture setting!” Additionally, if you’re looking for a quick bite in between classes, Seymour’s Pub offers a 15 per cent discount on all food items.

If you want to unwind before a hectic exam season, La Canapa and Trinity Tree Cannabis may deliver just what you need. The local dispensaries offer students a 10 per cent discount. Perfect for relieving stress and relaxing.

Recreation and Culture: Explore Vancouver Sports, Art, and More

Can you imagine seeing the Canucks for $50 or less? Avid fans understand the conflict of wanting to support their favourite team but having to pay $100 to $300 for a ticket. Student Rush is a program implemented by the Canucks which offers university students reduced ticket prices on game day. First-year student and devoted hockey fan Danial Abedini vouched, “Last month, I bought lower bowl Canucks tickets for like $30 each through the program.” Whether you’re a fanatic or can’t be bothered, hockey games can be electric, thrilling experiences, full of goosebumps and quite the riot.

If you’re new to Vancouver or looking to rediscover the city, don’t miss out on classics like the Vancouver Aquarium, Vancouver Art Gallery and Capilano Bridge Suspension Park, all of which offer discounted admission. For an elegant and effortlessly dazzling night, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Rio Theatre host concerts and film screenings in the heart of downtown. Students can enjoy renowned performances for as little as $20 for concerts and $12 per movie respectively.

Streaming and Study Breaks: The Essentials

No study session is complete without the perfect soundtrack. Thankfully, Spotify Premium and Apple Music offer millions of songs at discounted rates for students. Spotify Premium is only $6.40 a month, but if you’re someone (among the few) who prefers Apple Music, don’t worry, subscriptions are only $6 monthly. Additionally, Adobe Creative Cloud is available for only $20 a month, down from the standard $50, which is great news for art and design students looking to save. Moreover, if you’re searching for a good movie, the library offers a streaming service with a wide variety to choose from. Just go to the CapU Library website, click on Databases and search for Video services. You’ll never need to make a fake email account for free trials again.

Fitness: Build Strength, Not Stress

If the thought of the CapU weight room busy with freshmen is not your style, you are not alone. Several alternatives offer a great way to exercise and stay fit without burning a hole in your pocket. Popular fitness spots like Modo Yoga, The Hive Climbing Gym and YMCA/YWCA provide five to 10 per cent discounts for students, making it easy to be active on a budget.

Library and Literary: The Resources You Didn’t Know You Needed

The CapU Library isn’t only a cozy spot to relax between classes but a powerhouse of resources designed to help you succeed. The library boasts a collection of over 60,000 printed books to support your research or satisfy your curiosity. Need a spot for a group project or a club meeting? The library’s study rooms are available for booking, providing a quiet, focused environment. Plus, you can borrow chargers (a lifesaver when you forget yours) and other essential equipment like graphing calculators at library Reception, ensuring you’re always prepared, even on those days when you forget to charge the night before.

For news hounds and aspiring journalists, don’t miss out on discounted subscriptions to publications like The New York Times, only $2 a month. If you’re tired of paywalls, this alone is worth whipping out your CapCard.

What Else is Out There?

Students can contact the Registrar’s Office, which confirmed that partnerships are continually expanding. “We’re in discussions with local businesses all the time,” said a Registrar representative. So, whether it’s scoring a discount on a Canucks game or finding a spot to study with Spotify Premium, your CapCard is more than just a student ID. The next time you balk at that full-price concert ticket or cup of coffee, take a second to flash your CapCard. You never know what you might save!