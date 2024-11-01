Taking care of

Miriam Tellez (she/her) // Contributor
Val Kruglikovskaya (she/they) // Illustrator
It’s looking for the right words,
It is not finding barriers
It is a name present in every prayer
Is fearless protection and sincere devotion
It’s walking on thorns
If that means you rest in soft fields
It is being able to find flowers in the desert
It is to become an alchemist of tears
Turn them into caresses, into pearls
It is learning the language of the trees
To ask them to never deny you their shadow
The one who cares can be fearsome.
is forgetting what fear means
Is the ferocity of a pack of dogs
It is the absence of mercy
against those who tread sacred ground
He who cares is unbreakable
Those who care do not always know how
But try anyway