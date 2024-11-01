Taking care of

Miriam Tellez (she/her) // Contributor

Val Kruglikovskaya (she/they) // Illustrator

It’s looking for the right words,

It is not finding barriers

It is a name present in every prayer

Is fearless protection and sincere devotion

It’s walking on thorns

If that means you rest in soft fields

It is being able to find flowers in the desert

It is to become an alchemist of tears

Turn them into caresses, into pearls

It is learning the language of the trees

To ask them to never deny you their shadow

The one who cares can be fearsome.

is forgetting what fear means

Is the ferocity of a pack of dogs

It is the absence of mercy

against those who tread sacred ground

He who cares is unbreakable

Those who care do not always know how

But try anyway