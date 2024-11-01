Gun in the Hand of a Child

Mars Jones (he/they) // Contributor

I’m sick of reading writing thats written better by better men then mine . Than me.

I’m sick of only knowing the difference between then and than after the moments passed and

the mistake has been made.

I’m sick of creating a caller on the other end who does not wish to call.

There is a chamber of a gun pressed to my head

and I am holding the trigger and praying for something other than blanks.

I am praying the spark of gunpowder will spark something in me–

hold on guys I’ve figured it out and everything has meaning and a name to go with it and

any minute the phone will start ringing.

The bullet will kill me on impact.