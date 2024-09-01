Our Athletes Are Outstanding, Our Food is Not 

Standing in the Birch Cafeteria one can’t help but wonder: what do student athletes eat? Between Subway, burgers and pastries, where do they get their nutrients from?

Sean Finnan (any) // Crew Writer

Mesh Devkota (he/him) // Illustrator

Everyone has to eat. Except — allegedly — some monks who have transcended the need for physical nourishment due to their vital connection to cosmic chow. So unless you are a monk, fueled entirely by willpower, the thought of your next meal will be a constant companion during your time at CapU – especially if you are a student-athlete.

Having a healthy diet is not only essential, it is the foundation on which student-athletes base their success. Recent studies have shown that a poor diet of processed foods can lead to significantly worse mental and physical health, because it affects both the gut microbiome and serotonin production in the brain. If an athlete’s diet isn’t on point, it could cost them games, championships and even scholarships.

So what do CapU’s hungriest student-athletes think about the nutrients available to them?

“If you ask me and any other athlete that goes to Capilano, there is a desperate need for an improvement on food that we need to fuel ourselves and help us nourish our bodies,” said Ahman Athman from the men’s basketball team. Athman did not just criticise the lack of nutritious foods but also pointed out that — as a diabetic — the sugary and processed foods at CapU pose a real threat to athletes’ health. He is not the only one who would like to be able to avoid processed foods; Taylor Melnyk — from the women’s soccer team — stated “I often find that I cannot afford the meals with higher protein at the university”.

Another concern for student-athletes is; the prices of the meals offered by CapU. Melnyk as well as Sophie Panther, who also plays on the women’s soccer team, mentioned their concern for the cost of food. Panther’s solution is bringing food from home, “I always bring my protein shake to school as well as yoghurt with granola and berries. For lunch, I would usually bring my leftovers from my dinner the night before. I would also bring a bunch of fruit and protein bars.” Is this how it has to be? Students bringing their own meals because the school fails to provide what they need? Not all students have access to a space that allows them to prepare meals, this is especially true for students in CapU residence.

Barcha Hnizdilova from the women’s basketball team said, “It would be appreciated if we had some food stations for athletes. Just to grab a quick snack before or after practice. Some fruit, vegetables, or protein bars.”

These ideas were shared by all interviewed athletes, this goes to show that CapU’s athletes seem to be displeased with their offered forms of nutrition and that implementing a few simple changes could lead to satisfied athletes and students. This isn’t an outlandish request, especially considering the amount of revenue and marketing materials athletics generate for the school.

If a student athlete is looking for healthy options on campus, their best bet is the Birch Cafeteria. Within the Birch Cafeteria you can find “Chef’s Table,” where there are high-protein meat and plant-based options served on a daily basis. Next to this is a Stir-Fry-Station serving up plenty of meat, tofu, noodles, rice, and vegetables. For cheat days there is a Subway and Tim Hortons, which both serve a slimmed down version of their usual menu. In the Bosa Cafe there are also Grab N’ Go meals, as well as the infamous UpMeals vending machine, which all have healthier meal options!

What we choose to put in our bodies affects every single process of body and mind, and CapU’s student-athletes want the opportunity to choose — and be able to afford — what to fuel their bodies and minds with.