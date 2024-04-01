What’s In Season

A guide to summer produce and how to make this summer the tastiest ever

Gwen Pemberton (she/her) // Arts & Culture Editor

Freya Emery (she/her) // Illustrator

Summer is almost here, and that means that many of your favourite foods are coming back into season. Not only is shopping for local produce in season great for the environment, it can help you save money by avoiding the cost of shipping and imported food.

Here’s how to make the most out of the summer at the grocery store and ensure that your food is fresh and delicious all summer long.

April

April is the time to get your veggies in. Most leafy greens are in season in April, like kale, spinach, swiss chard and salad greens.

April is also the only month that fresh arugula is in season in B.C., so if you like it in salad or pizza, get it while you can. The month also marks the start of one of your favourite pie fillings, rhubarb.

May

In May, the star of the show is the strawberry. Whether you take them in your oats, your smoothies, your salads (don’t knock it until you try it) or straight from the bush, strawberry season is a sure marker of warmer weather.

Asparagus, celery, new potatoes and peas are also fresh for the picking, as well as mint. If you are a fan of bok choy, grab some this month while it’s still at its freshest, as it’s on its way out.

June

June brings a bounty of new veggies to B.C. grocery stores and farmers markets. Summer favourites like corn and zucchini, as well as beets, broccoli, carrots, lettuce, fennel and squash.

Did you know that honey can taste different depending on the time of year? June marks the start of B.C’s honey season according to BuyBC. Also, lavender is newly in bloom. Grab some of each, and then head to Rain or Shine for a scoop of their lavender honey ice cream for good measure.

July

Now that summer is in full swing, you can grab the most satisfying and delicious raspberries, cherries, blackberries and nectarines. Green beans, cucumbers and tomatoes are also amazing this time of year. Just a platter of any of these on their own would make a delectable summer snack. You can also bring the heat, as it’s one of the best times of year for hot peppers.

July also marks the end of rhubarb and pea season, so stock up while you can.

August

The end of summer is nearing, but there is still plenty to savour. Plums, blueberries, bell peppers, pears and apples are all newly in season. As well as root veggies like parsnips and rutabagas. August is also the one month of the year that peaches are in season in B.C.

But we also have to say goodbye to some of our favourites. Many berries, such as raspberries, strawberries, cherries and blackberries are in their final month of bloom in August.