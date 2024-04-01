The Departure of a CapU Math Teacher

Students search for answers but are met with silence

Kirsten Wiltshire (she/her) // Staff Writer

Mid-semester, a math teacher at CapU is no longer affiliated with the university. On February 7, students of a contemporary mathematics course, MATH123, were informed that class the following day was cancelled due to “instructor absence.”

The absence will presumably last indefinitely, as it came to light in an article published by the CBC on February 3 that the instructor, Gleb Glebov, had been fired from Fraser International College in Burnaby in 2019. He was fired for posting videos that he referred to as “sermons” on YouTube that contained, according to the BC Human Rights Tribunal, “deeply intolerant and discriminatory views.” Glebov filed a complaint in March of 2020, three months after his firing, with the BC Human Rights Tribunal for discrimination based on his religion. On Jan. 26, 2024, the BC Office of Human Rights dismissed Glebov’s complaint.

Glebov was teaching two math classes at CapU before his departure from the university in February of this year. The students of one of the classes have not received their mid-term exams and have been told they are irretrievable. They also have not been informed by the university of an instructor change, nor have they received official information about the status of their exams. The Courier has not been able to confirm whether the other course has received their midterms.

When asked to comment on the recent information about Glebov, the university stated that he “isn’t currently associated with Capilano University.” The university did not respond when asked if they would be sharing information with the students affected by this situation.

The Courier will continue to report on this ongoing issue further. If you have any information regarding this, please reach out to us at editor@capilanocourier.com.

*March 26, 2024: Students have since received their mid-term exams.