Unofficial Results of the CSU Spring 2024 General Elections

Meet your newly elected CSU board of directors and CBPS executives

Bridget Stringer-Holden (she/her) // News Editor

Sasha Lun (she/her) // Illustrator

The unofficial results of the Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) general election were posted to the CSU’s website on Mar. 17, 2024. They have also been gradually rolled out on the CSU’s Instagram page.

There was a turnout of 1,375 votes, which is 14.1 per cent of those able to vote. This compares to 1,670 votes (18.2 per cent) in last year’s by-election, and 1,243 (15.2 per cent) in last year’s general election.

Results for the five executive positions and the at-large representative are still pending due to a number of complex, ongoing complaints, and this article will be updated as they come in.

So far, the CSU directors and Capilano Business & Professional Society (CBPS) executives for the 2024-2025 school year are:

President (Pending)

Vice-President External (Pending)

Vice-President Equity & Sustainability (Pending)

Vice-President Finance & Services (Pending)

Vice-President Student Affairs (Pending)

At-Large Representative (Pending)

Accessibility Justice Coordinator

Jasmeen Kaur

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

International Students Liaison

Sagar Maan

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

Mature & Parent Students Liaison

Anmol Sharma

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

Queer Students Liaison

Divyansh Saini (he/him)

Thank you everyone, I feel honoured as your Queer Student Liaison, focusing on LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, gender-neutral facilities, hosting queer events at CapU. Excited for the journey ahead, I’ll amplify LGBTQ+ voices and create a welcoming campus for all.

Students of Colour Liaison

Jaskirat Singh

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

Women Students Liaison

Sukhmanpreet Kaur

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

Arts & Science Representative

Sanchit Kwatra (he/him)

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak on behalf of our faculty. I’m starting to plan my goals for this semester. Please let me know if you would want to discuss any problems in the department that need to be fixed and improved. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Business & Professional Studies Representative

Harman Chahal (he/him)

I’m very excited and honoured to be elected. I am very grateful as you choose me to represent you in Business and Professional Studies. I promise to work hard for you. Thank you to everyone for the support!

Fine & Applied Arts Representative

Shruti Karthikeyan (she/her)

I’m grateful and excited to continue representing students in the Fine and Applied Arts Faculty. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. This year, I hope to increase the recognition of art and design work of CapU students, organize an art showcase event, and advocate for paid work opportunities.

Capilano Business & Professional Society President

Sophia Kara (she/her)

Thank you to everyone that voted! I’m open to hearing any suggestions regarding events and governance at skara@csu.bc.ca.

Capilano Accounting Association President

Yaseen Shivji

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

Capilano Communication Association President

Aylin Polo Calderon (she/her)

I am excited to be re-elected as the President of the Capilano Communication Association. My team and I will continue to work towards improving our students’ experiences by facilitating more networking opportunities and organizing more meaningful and impactful events. Let’s make this an exciting year!

Capilano Finance Association President

Joao Gabriel Hui Zarro

*Candidate did not submit a statement.

Capilano International Business Association President

Calvin Kruger (he/him)

I would like to thank those who voted for me, for their support. I have been busy building the IBA with faculty, staff and student support to provide the best opportunities for our students; so thank you for the chance to keep moving forward in this position.

Capilano Legal Association President

Priya McMurtrie (she/her)

I am honoured and grateful to have been re-elected as President of the Capilano Legal Association. Your support and trust mean the world to me, and I am committed to serving you to the best of my abilities. If you have any questions, suggestions, or concerns, please contact me at pmcmurtrie@csu.bc.ca.