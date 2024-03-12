Student, Abroad: Amsterdam

Or how I learned to stop worrying and love the bicycles

Gwen Pemberton (she/her) // Arts & Culture Editor

Cassie Valenzuela // Illustrator

When we in Canada think of Amsterdam, I would guess that the first three things that come to mind are weed, bikes and tulips. In that order. But the city, and the Netherlands in general, are far more interesting than what you see on a postcard or hear rumor of from your stoner cousin.

Full disclosure, I’m far from an expert. I’ve spent a total of 10 days in the city, so I’m brand new to the place that I will be calling home for the next six months. I will say though, so much has happened to me in that time, I can hardly believe it.

I spent the first six days in a hostel in Central Amsterdam, called The Flying Pig. This is a great place to stay if you want to party and meet people when you arrive. The idea of spending my first week in Europe alone in a hotel wasn’t very appealing to me, so I opted for a more fun—and much cheaper—option. While I enjoyed my stay–in particular a memorable evening spent at Cafe Hoppe, one of the oldest brown bars in the city–I must admit I didn’t sleep much.

When it came to my temporary roommates, I drew the short straw. Between the snoring, sleep-talking (or yelling), the constant movement and the flashlights being shone around as people tried to find their beds, it was hard to get some decent rest. So instead, I stayed out and met people from Argentina, Spain, France, Sweden, Belgium and more. Whether we were chatting over breakfast or at the bar, everyone that I encountered was lovely, and we were all so eager to share our experiences and meet one another that making new friends came easily. Some I’ve even kept in touch with, and hope to visit later on in my travels.

For those on a budget, I have one piece of advice: go on a free walking tour. In just two hours a local guide took me and a small group all around the city center, showing us the landmarks, the parks, the canals and explaining the history and the culture of the city as we went.

We covered so much, from the significance of the flower bikes placed around the canals, to coffeeshop culture and the Dutch Golden Age in the 17th Century. I also came away with some fantastic recommendations for food, art and music. The tour was free aside from a $2 booking fee, and it was an incredible way to get to know about the city quickly. Remember to bring some cash to tip your guide as well.

Between museum visits you can stroll in the Vondelpark and Amsterdamse Bos, or along the canals. In the morning they are blissfully quiet, especially a bit further from the city center. Grab a coffee and visit the tulip stalls, or one of the daily street markets.

In the evening, depending on your inclination you can go for a beer and some bitterballen at a bar, see a movie at the Pathe Tuschinski—one of the most gorgeous theaters in Europe—or go dancing at Club John Doe or Shelter. The options are endless. Trust me, my FOMO is so bad I have to convince myself to go to sleep every night.

Between school orientations, international student events, sightseeing and getting settled in a new city, these have been some of the busiest days of my life. As I type this, my eyes keep sliding closed, because I didn’t get home last night until 5 a.m. And I wouldn’t change it for the world. I’m sure after some time things will settle down, but at the beginning of this adventure I’m doing everything I can to soak in all of the new experiences in my reach.

Oh, and one more thing. Look both ways before you cross the street. As a pedestrian, even if you have the right of way, I promise you, you don’t.