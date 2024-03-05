Here are your candidates for the 2024 CSU General Elections

Bridget Stringer-Holden

In-person voting will be available on March 12 to 14 at the CSU Library Lounge and March 13 at the kálax-ay Campus Lobby

Bridget Stringer-Holden (she/her) // News Editor
Chelle Lussi // Illustrator

It’s election season at Capilano University! Students are vying for five Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) executive positions, five faculty and at-large representative positions, five liaison and coordinator positions and seven Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS) positions.

Below is a list of the candidates, and the candidate statements can be found here.

Executives

President

  • Angad Brar
  • Arsh Gujjar
  • Prabh Gill
  • Ravinder Joshi
  • Sarang Deep Singh
  • Sehaj
  • Shourya Sharma
  • Niko Williamson

Vice-President Equity & Sustainability

  • Hargun Kaur
  • Jaideep Singh Grewal
  • Kimia Nikoonam
  • Mantej Singh Sandhu
  • Dilkaran Singh

Vice-President External

Vice-President Finance and Services

  • Saadat Ali
  • Akam Boparai
  • Ayushee Choudhuri
  • Amrit Makkar
  • Sukh Sohal

Vice-President Student Affairs

  • Jasdeep Singh Dhaliwal
  • Keshav Makker
  • Abhi Rai
  • Ekam Sandhu
  • Prince

Faculty and At-Large Representatives

Arts and Sciences Representative

  • Sanchit Kwatra

Business and Professional Students Representative

  • Harman Chahal
  • Paarth Khanna
  • Paris Tavakolianfard

Fine and Applied Arts Representative

  • Shruti Karthikeyan

At-large Representative

  • Jashan Bhullar
  • Navjot Buttar
  • Maninder Sidhu
  • Shubkaran Singh
  • Rashanveer Singh
  • Yuvraj Singh Hara

Accessibility Justice Coordinator

  • Jasmeen Kaur
  • Karanveer Singh Brar
  • Amisha Maini

Collective Liaisons and Coordinators

International Students Liaison

  • Joaquin Aquino
  • Sagar Maan

Mature and Parent Students Liaison

  • Anmol Sharma

Queer Students Liaison

  • Kayla Hynes
  • Divyansh Saini

Students of Colour Liaison

  • Saif Dil Singh
  • Jaskirat Singh

Women’s Student Liaison

  • Sukhmanpreet Kaur
  • Khushi Malhotra

Capilano Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS)

Capilano Business & Professional Society President

  • Sophia Kara

Capilano Accounting Association President

  • Yaseen Shivji

Capilano Communications Association President

  • Aylin Polo Calderon

Capilano Finance Association President

  • Joao Gabriel Hui Zarro

Capilano Human Resources Management Association President

  • Amisha Maini

Capilano Legal Association President

  • Priya McMurtrie

International Business Association President

  • Calvin Kruger

The campaign period began on February 29 and runs until March 14. 

In-person voting will be available at the CSU Library Lounge from March 12 to March 14, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For those on the Sunshine Coast, voting will take place at the kálax-ay Campus Lobby on March 13 from 11:30am to 7:30pm.

Unofficial results will be announced on March 14, shortly after 7:30pm. They will also be posted after the results event on Simply Voting.

The Capilano Courier will be hosting two candidate forums at noon on March 5 and March 7, which will be uploaded to our YouTube channel.

Do you have a burning question for any of the candidates? Message us on Twitter or Instagram to tell us where you stand on the issues and what matters to you.

