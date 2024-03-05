Here are your candidates for the 2024 CSU General Elections

In-person voting will be available on March 12 to 14 at the CSU Library Lounge and March 13 at the kálax-ay Campus Lobby

Bridget Stringer-Holden (she/her) // News Editor

Chelle Lussi // Illustrator

It’s election season at Capilano University! Students are vying for five Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) executive positions, five faculty and at-large representative positions, five liaison and coordinator positions and seven Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS) positions.

Below is a list of the candidates, and the candidate statements can be found here.

Executives

President

Angad Brar

Arsh Gujjar

Prabh Gill

Ravinder Joshi

Sarang Deep Singh

Sehaj

Shourya Sharma

Niko Williamson

Vice-President Equity & Sustainability

Hargun Kaur

Jaideep Singh Grewal

Kimia Nikoonam

Mantej Singh Sandhu

Dilkaran Singh

Vice-President External

Karan Dhillon

Dhruv Malik

Laura Morales Padilla

Arpan Randhawa

Parteek Singh

Michael Vu ( Information about complaints and appeals

Vice-President Finance and Services

Saadat Ali

Akam Boparai

Ayushee Choudhuri

Amrit Makkar

Sukh Sohal

Vice-President Student Affairs

Jasdeep Singh Dhaliwal

Keshav Makker

Abhi Rai

Ekam Sandhu

Prince

Faculty and At-Large Representatives

Arts and Sciences Representative

Sanchit Kwatra

Business and Professional Students Representative

Harman Chahal

Paarth Khanna

Paris Tavakolianfard

Fine and Applied Arts Representative

Shruti Karthikeyan

At-large Representative

Jashan Bhullar

Navjot Buttar

Maninder Sidhu

Shubkaran Singh

Rashanveer Singh

Yuvraj Singh Hara

Accessibility Justice Coordinator

Jasmeen Kaur

Karanveer Singh Brar

Amisha Maini

Collective Liaisons and Coordinators

International Students Liaison

Joaquin Aquino

Sagar Maan

Mature and Parent Students Liaison

Anmol Sharma

Queer Students Liaison

Kayla Hynes

Divyansh Saini

Students of Colour Liaison

Saif Dil Singh

Jaskirat Singh

Women’s Student Liaison

Sukhmanpreet Kaur

Khushi Malhotra

Capilano Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS)

Capilano Business & Professional Society President

Sophia Kara

Capilano Accounting Association President

Yaseen Shivji

Capilano Communications Association President

Aylin Polo Calderon

Capilano Finance Association President

Joao Gabriel Hui Zarro

Capilano Human Resources Management Association President

Amisha Maini

Capilano Legal Association President

Priya McMurtrie

International Business Association President

Calvin Kruger

The campaign period began on February 29 and runs until March 14.

In-person voting will be available at the CSU Library Lounge from March 12 to March 14, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For those on the Sunshine Coast, voting will take place at the kálax-ay Campus Lobby on March 13 from 11:30am to 7:30pm.

Unofficial results will be announced on March 14, shortly after 7:30pm. They will also be posted after the results event on Simply Voting.

The Capilano Courier will be hosting two candidate forums at noon on March 5 and March 7, which will be uploaded to our YouTube channel.

Do you have a burning question for any of the candidates? Message us on Twitter or Instagram to tell us where you stand on the issues and what matters to you.