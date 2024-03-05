Here are your candidates for the 2024 CSU General Elections

In-person voting will be available on March 12 to 14 at the CSU Library Lounge and March 13 at the kálax-ay Campus Lobby
Bridget Stringer-Holden (she/her) // News Editor
Chelle Lussi // Illustrator
It’s election season at Capilano University! Students are vying for five Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) executive positions, five faculty and at-large representative positions, five liaison and coordinator positions and seven Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS) positions.
Below is a list of the candidates, and the candidate statements can be found here.
Executives
President
- Angad Brar
- Arsh Gujjar
- Prabh Gill
- Ravinder Joshi
- Sarang Deep Singh
- Sehaj
- Shourya Sharma
- Niko Williamson
Vice-President Equity & Sustainability
- Hargun Kaur
- Jaideep Singh Grewal
- Kimia Nikoonam
- Mantej Singh Sandhu
- Dilkaran Singh
Vice-President External
- Karan Dhillon
- Dhruv Malik
- Laura Morales Padilla
- Arpan Randhawa
- Parteek Singh
- Michael Vu (Information about complaints and appeals)
Vice-President Finance and Services
- Saadat Ali
- Akam Boparai
- Ayushee Choudhuri
- Amrit Makkar
- Sukh Sohal
Vice-President Student Affairs
- Jasdeep Singh Dhaliwal
- Keshav Makker
- Abhi Rai
- Ekam Sandhu
- Prince
Faculty and At-Large Representatives
Arts and Sciences Representative
- Sanchit Kwatra
Business and Professional Students Representative
- Harman Chahal
- Paarth Khanna
- Paris Tavakolianfard
Fine and Applied Arts Representative
- Shruti Karthikeyan
At-large Representative
- Jashan Bhullar
- Navjot Buttar
- Maninder Sidhu
- Shubkaran Singh
- Rashanveer Singh
- Yuvraj Singh Hara
Accessibility Justice Coordinator
- Jasmeen Kaur
- Karanveer Singh Brar
- Amisha Maini
Collective Liaisons and Coordinators
International Students Liaison
- Joaquin Aquino
- Sagar Maan
Mature and Parent Students Liaison
- Anmol Sharma
Queer Students Liaison
- Kayla Hynes
- Divyansh Saini
Students of Colour Liaison
- Saif Dil Singh
- Jaskirat Singh
Women’s Student Liaison
- Sukhmanpreet Kaur
- Khushi Malhotra
Capilano Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS)
Capilano Business & Professional Society President
- Sophia Kara
Capilano Accounting Association President
- Yaseen Shivji
Capilano Communications Association President
- Aylin Polo Calderon
Capilano Finance Association President
- Joao Gabriel Hui Zarro
Capilano Human Resources Management Association President
- Amisha Maini
Capilano Legal Association President
- Priya McMurtrie
International Business Association President
- Calvin Kruger
The campaign period began on February 29 and runs until March 14.
In-person voting will be available at the CSU Library Lounge from March 12 to March 14, 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For those on the Sunshine Coast, voting will take place at the kálax-ay Campus Lobby on March 13 from 11:30am to 7:30pm.
Unofficial results will be announced on March 14, shortly after 7:30pm. They will also be posted after the results event on Simply Voting.
The Capilano Courier will be hosting two candidate forums at noon on March 5 and March 7, which will be uploaded to our YouTube channel.
