What Is In for This Valentine’s Day

Where to go and what to do in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland

Lea Krusemeyer (she/her) // Crew Writer

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a sense of excitement can be felt in the Vancouver air. Newly in love couples looking forward to their first Valentine’s Day together and couples celebrating their tenth Valentine in love can be seen all over the city. Now, it does not matter if it is the first or the hundredth time that you are celebrating the day of love with your partner, the pressure to create a perfect date is on.

I am here to provide peace of mind and suggest some ideas and events happening in Vancouver around the time of the day of love. First, every day can be a day of love if you put in effort but around February 14, the lower mainland is full of events that elevate the date experience.

If you and your partner are crafty people who like to create and be creative, the Pacific Arts Market has just the right event planned. On the evening of Valentine’s Day between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., they are hosting a Neon Paint Party at which you and your loved one can paint your heart away. Tickets can be purchased online for $60 each. The price includes painting supplies as well as an apron and expert guidance. Take your partner and create art that can be hung in your college dorm room as well as your future home together.

If you are the kind of person who enjoys dancing and music more than a laid-back night of painting, the Valentine’s Party at the Red Room might be just the event for you. The Red Room, which is known for its Latin music and great party atmosphere, is hosting this Valentine’s party with DJs from all over North America. Happening on February 15, this event is perfect for energetic couples who enjoy partying, or for all the single humans out there who just want to enjoy a night of dancing. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance online.

Not every couple has the opportunity to spend their Valentine’s Day together and that is completely valid as well.or those of you who are doing long-distance relationships, there is always Teleparty. With this application, that can be applied to almost all common streaming services, you can watch a movie together even if you might be continents apart. A cozy night at home, spending hours on FaceTime with your partner while you are watching a Valentine’s movie can be just as romantic as a date spent together in person. Do not let the physical distance take away the magic of love.

The most classic of all Valentine’s date ideas would most likely be a romantic dinner, but if we are honest, not everyone is a great chef. Do not let your possibly lacking abilities to perfectly sear a steak hinder you from the experience of a romantic dinner with your loved one. At Langley Townhall, you and your partner can indulge in a three-course meal with wine pairings on the evening of February 14. For $60 per person, a night full of culinary excellence is guaranteed, and the best part of it is that you can enjoy without doing the dishes.

No matter if you are celebrating this year’s Valentine’s Day alone or with a partner, never forget to love yourself first. As RuPaul says, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”