We Would Like a Happy Ending Too

We know that we struggle. Don’t rub it in

Lea Krusemeyer (She/Her) // Staff Writer

Andy Poystila (He/Him) // Illustrator

Books and movies serve one main purpose for many readers — a much-needed escape from the harsh reality of life. For one or two hours a day, we can forget our struggles and focus on something positive and uplifting. Now, if you are a member of a marginalized community, you know that movies and books often have the opposite effect for us. There are hundreds of movies in which the protagonist, who happens to be a member of a minority group, either dies or at least suffers, and happy endings are rare.

In the Queer community, it became an ongoing joke to say “let’s see if the couple makes it this time or if one of them dies right at the end” — Often known as the Bury Your Gays trope. Now I would say that there is a reason why movies and books that focus on queer storylines often end in tragedy, and that is capitalism. These books are not written with the intention to actually represent queer life, they are written so they can sell and make money. If there is one thing that people love, it is gaining personal joy through other people’s suffering.

In today’s world, the demand for more accurate representation — not just for queer people but also for people of color or people with disabilities — is getting bigger. Authors and producers should listen. We are in a time that calls for a shift in narrative and we deserve to have our happy endings too. Books and movies are often what people use to lift themselves up or how they find a sense of belonging in a world that does not always hold space for them. How is a young queer kid supposed to be able to believe in love, if all the books they read end with heartbreak? How is a young trans person supposed to be able to feel safe in this world, if all they see is people dying and suffering?

We are aware of our position in the world and we are aware that there are hardships and dangers not just in our past but also in our present. There is no need to constantly remind us of that by centering books and movies about our tragedies. We do not want people to profit off of our pain and we simply want to be able to escape in the world of imagination too.

One example of a show that did an amazing job with this was Schitt’s Creek. For those of you who do not know of the show, it is about a formerly rich family that suddenly loses all their money and has to move into a motel in a remote town and find their way back into life. Dan Levy, who is not just the producer but also portrays David Rose, the queer son of the family, made a point of not portraying homophobia in his show. As Levy is a member of the queer community in real life as well, I believe he knew that what the community needed was an escape.

It is often through media that people gain knowledge about issues and how they shape their opinions. More positive representation of the lives of marginalized groups will hopefully, in the long run, lead to a world that is more accepting and positive — one in which Dan Levy’s Schitt’s Creek utopia becomes a reality.