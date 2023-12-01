CapU Holiday Events Calendar

Your guide to celebrating the holiday season

Jenna Loscumbe // Contributor

Tobin Eckstein // Illustrator

Winter is right around the corner, and that means there are plenty of upcoming holiday events happening all over the city. Whether you’re starting a new holiday tradition with your friends or looking for family-friendly fun, Vancouver has many reasons to face the cold this December.

Experience the magic of the holidays at the Shipyards’ annual Spirit of the Season Festival. On December 2, the district will transform into a winter wonderland, with ice skating, live performances and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause. The Shipyards will also be holding a Christmas Market on December 16 and 17 to showcase local artisan vendors in the Pipe Shop.

Enjoy culture from all over the world at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Drop by to check out the unique, handcrafted gifts and taste holiday drinks and food. Tasty vendors include the Bratwurst Haus, Helmis Perogies, and Howling Moon Craft Ciders. Sing some holiday karaoke, take a walk through the beautiful tunnel of lights and warm up with a cup of mulled wine or whiskey. It will be taking place at the Jack Poole Plaza in downtown Vancouver from November 18 until December 24.

If you’re looking for a fun night out with friends this season, check out Tinseltown on Victoria Drive. The North Pole themed pop-up bar is straight out of a Hallmark movie with decorated trees, lights, tinsel, and snow. Spread cheer with winter cocktails, warm snacks, adult games and a Christmas carol sing-along. Tickets are $19 and include a complimentary drink of cider or spiked hot chocolate. They will also be holding family-friendly sessions with mocktails for underage elves. It will be open every night, November 22 until New Year’s Eve.

Vancouver’s annual Big Elf Run will be taking place on December 9 this year. The event is offering a 5km/10km/15km run, and participants are encouraged to wear their best holiday costumes. The race begins at Lumberman’s Arch and winds through the tree lined paths of Stanley Park before looping through Coal Harbour and the Burrard Inlet. Along the way will be festive vendors and a DJ playing all the famous holiday tunes. With few inclines, this run is suitable for all ages, meaning kids and parents with strollers are welcome to participate. Prizes will be awarded for the top finishers, as well as wooden ornamental medals. Registration is open until December 6 on RaceRoster.com.

One of the best parts of the holiday season is seeing all the beautiful lights, so make sure you stop by the 25th annual Bright Nights in Stanley Park, a fundraiser to support burn victims and their families across the province. Taking place from December 1 to January 1, the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund will be showcasing stunning photo ops in the scenic park. Come and eat delicious comfort food and craft with the elves in the North Pole Workshop.

These are only a few of the activities happening on the lower mainland this winter. Whether you’re shopping for gifts, enjoying a night out, or seeking a taste of home, Vancouver has everything for you to make the most out of this holiday season.