Late-Night Study Spots

The perfect places to chug a coffee and speed-write an essay at all hours of the night.

Lea Krusemeyer (She/Her) – Staff Writer

Natasha Lee (She/Her) – Illustrator

Finding the perfect study spot is a task that takes serious effort, and during exam season that isn’t something most students have time for. To ease exam fatigue, we’ve compiled a carefully curated list of study spots all around Vancouver, North Vancouver and Surrey.

Most locations have been tested and approved by myself and fellow students, compiled over my last two years. No matter what time of day, especially in those dreadful evenings before exams, these are essential spots to visit for any study session.

Let us begin with the most infamous cafe in Vancouver, Breka. There are various locations all over Vancouver and each one is open 24/7. Breka is one of those essential coffee shop chains that allow you to stay as long as you want, with no additional purchases to lengthen your study session.

Pros: Wi-Fi, free water, and a lively atmosphere at all times

Cons: loud environment, crowded during peak hours (W Hastings, and Bute(s))

Another option is Duffin Donuts, they are located on Knight and East 41st and are open until midnight during the week and 24 hours on the weekend. As the name suggests, they have an assortment of doughnuts, as well as fried chicken and hot tortas. The perfect place for those who get hungry during their study sessions.

Pros: family-owned, serves snacks and meals, right across the number 22 Knight bus stop

Cons: only one location, limited seating, not the most reliable Wi-Fi

Next up we have a study spot in North Vancouver. JJ Bean, which is open until 10 p.m. every day. This location serves as a great place to visit after class and write that essay that is due the next morning. Admittedly 10 p.m. does not count as late night for everyone but it is still a good location to study at later hours of the day. There are multiple locations across North Van, so this chain is convenient for students living on the North Shore.

Pros: Wi-Fi, free water, unlimited access to caffeine.

Cons: limited amount of outlets, generic chain so lacking charm, closes at 10 p.m.

For those who do not want to spend money while studying, this next spot might be a good option. The SFU Library, located on the campus of Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, is open until 11:45 p.m. Monday to Thursday and until 10 p.m. on the weekend. You do not have to be a student there in order to access the library. Some areas are students only, but there are a bunch of options for the public as well.

Pros: university library, quiet, easy access to washrooms, Wi-Fi

Cons: crowded during exam season

Last but not least, a spot in Surrey. I have not tried this one myself but someone I used to have a class with in my first year always went there. Bandra Cafe located at the Strawberry Hill Shopping Center is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and until 11 p.m. during the week.

Pros: they serve snacks and meals, are close to a mall, and are open late

Cons: limited outlets, can get crowded

Regardless of where you choose to study, remember to set aside the time necessary to ace your exams, and when in doubt, the CapU library is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays.





