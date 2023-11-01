Wish You Were Real

The Magical Munchies of Make-Believe

Jasmin Linton (she/her) // Contributor

Anaïs Bayle (she/Her) // Illustrator

Imagine a world where you could indulge in any sweet treat or savoury pleasure. I bet you already have one in mind. From Tiana’s beignets from Princess and the Frog to the cake that decorates itself in the other world in Coraline. There are so many depictions of delectable food that we wish, really wish, were real. And we can’t forget all the animated foods that no matter how hard you try can never be replicated the same in real life. Just watch any anime, you can practically smell those treats through the screen, they look so appetizing. I, like many of you, would try all of these in a heartbeat if they were real, and it’s time to dish on just a few that I’d swoon over.

Throughout all of Howl’s Moving Castle the illustrated animation captivates me. Despite the castle being a pigsty at the beginning of the movie, I can’t help but feel enchanted by the space and the snappy attitude of the demon, Calcifer, that runs it. With the help of some beautiful animation, we are transported to the fireplace to watch as Calcifer reluctantly cooks breakfast. I will say the cooking process is rather the fun part of this dish—especially when Calcifer gets his own little snack of egg shells, so cute! But it’s a scrumptious spin on classic eggs and bacon, so how could we say no?

It’s not everyday you’re called into an assembly to watch a classmate eat a towering mountain of chocolate cake. In Matilda, after sneaking a piece of the Trunchbull’s delightfully rich chocolate cake, little Bruce has to eat a gigantic one as punishment. And though that much cake would surely make anyone sick, with the right portion, it would be the tastiest cake ever. As a chocolate lover myself, this cake would be on the top of my wishlist. The thought of that delectable cake, even if it meant eating a mountain of it, brings up waves of nostalgia for anyone with a sweet tooth. As I’m sure you can agree, this scene makes me wish for just a slice of that rich chocolate-y goodness — even those of us who are lactose intolerant.

Now this wouldn’t be a collection of the best fictional foods without mentioning one of the classics: Ratatouille. All the food from this movie looks amazing—let’s be real, from when Remmy first tried strawberries and cheese we were captivated. But the crowning jewel has to be when Remmy the rat prepares the dish to serve to a notoriously strict food critic, Ego. From the beginning of that delicious preparation montage to when the food is finally served, it leaves a lasting, mouth-watering impression every time. When he finally serves the food to Ego, we get transported to his childhood in a whirlwind of memories and emotion. There’s nothing like a homemade meal to send us back to our childhood, and that’s why this scene is so powerful and the food so tantalisingly tempting.

These captivating confections are nothing short of delectable, there’s no wonder we wish they were real. They can remind us of childhood. Wrapped in nostalgia, they have a certain sparkle that makes them all the more tasty. But overall it’s the characters trying them we relate to (and wish to be) the most. They make us wish we could dive into their world, both for the adventures and the delicious eats. Of course, there’s no way for me to get to all the tasty treats in the cinematic universe. So what make-belief foodie favourites do you wish were real?