Eggnog or Bust

The flavours of the season

Ana X. Martinez Lima (she/her) // Contributor

Yohahnah Loker (she/her) // Illustrator

As the days gradually grow shorter, temperatures begin to drop, and the rain becomes a familiar companion, one of the most vibrant seasons of the year begins – fall. During this time, we kick off a series of celebrations and festivities, starting with Thanksgiving. Local cafes enthusiastically promote their seasonal beverages and desserts, and you can find eggnog, a cherished favorite for many, in basically every store.

Upon my arrival to Canada, eggnog was introduced to me as an exceptional and indispensable seasonal beverage, especially during the months spanning from October to December. However, as I spent more time in this country, I encountered people who held a differing view. To my surprise, some did not share the same enthusiasm for this highly anticipated seasonal drink.

Personally, I found that eggnog did not quite live up to my expectations. It could be attributed to the way it was initially described to me, setting up an expectation of something truly extraordinary and unique, or perhaps it is simply a matter of personal preference. Indeed, taste varies greatly from person to person.

Nonetheless, one conviction remains unwavering in my mind, based on my personal perspective. Following Thanksgiving, a bridge to the festivities of Christmas and the advent of the New Year is unmistakably constructed. Within this ‘bridge,’ one can discover elements that render this season uniquely special, and eggnog holds a prominent place. With its distinctive combination of ingredients such as eggs, milk, cream, and some spices including nutmeg and vanilla, eggnog evolves into a cherished holiday tradition in many Canadian homes.

As we anxiously await the arrival of Christmas following the Thanksgiving festivities, I firmly believe that seasonal beverages serve as a delightful gateway to immerse ourselves in the spirit of the season. Among these, we encounter one of the most beloved and wildly successful autumnal flavors: pumpkin spice. This versatile and aromatic blend finds its way into multiple presentations, from beverages to delicious desserts, as well as decorations, aromatic candles, and even scented soaps.

In this regard, it’s important to remember and make clear for everyone that it’s never too early for these seasonal delights. After all, having waited patiently for months, the joy derived from indulging in them is immeasurable. So, when someone suggests that it might be too soon to enjoy eggnog or a pumpkin spice latte, rest assured, because when you’ve been waiting for so long, the experience becomes even more satisfying.

The tradition of sipping eggnog by the fireside, adorned with holiday decorations, continues to evoke a sense of warmth and togetherness. Families come together to create cherished memories, exchanging stories and laughter, all while savoring these holiday treats. As each year passes, eggnog remains a symbol of the festive spirit that envelops Canada during this time of the year. So, as we embark on this delightful journey through the flavors of the season, let us embrace them with open hearts and warm spirits, knowing that they play an essential role in making our holiday celebrations truly special.