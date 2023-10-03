Avery Nowicki // Communities Editor

Angelica Blanch (She/Her) // Illustrator

September 30, 2023 marks the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, an adaptation of Orange Shirt Day which first began in 2013. The stat holiday was created to raise further awareness and educate Canadians about Canada’s residential school system, the long lasting impacts, and the continued injustice facing Indigenous people in Canada.

To commemorate the day, a variety of events and resources are available. Listed below are local events for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members to get involved in Truth and Reconciliation Day. To engage with Indigenous history and advocate for continued injustice after September, we encourage you to read the resources listed below, and work within the community to support Indigenous rights and advocacy.

The Museum of North Vancouver (MONOVA) will host an event to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. They are dedicating an entire day to learn about Indigenous issues through hands-on activities intended for reflection and necessary dialogue for guests of all ages. The event will be held at MONOVA from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on September 30. Admission by donation. https://www.facebook.com/events/1990546727964492/

Also on September 30, Indigenous artists Miriam Berndt and Grace Ulu will be hosting an event dedicated to rethinking reconciliation. The event will be hosted at the Griffin Art Projects, in North Vancouver, B.C. In a synopsis of the event, the center shared the following words, “listening to feedback from past Indigenous presenters, we have pre-recorded this talk to lessen the emotional labor leading up to and during ‘National Day of Truth and Reconciliation’. We are grateful for their time and generosity and we hope you can join us to listen and learn from Miriam and Grace.” Both the pre-recorded talk, and the information about its live counterpart may be found in the link below.

https://culturedays.ca/en/events/4204eeeb-ab53-47fe-9440-9e8882804ef7

On November 2, Creekside Community Recreation Centre will host the 9th Symposium on Reconciliation and Redress in the Arts. The purpose of this event is to unite Coast Salish cultural leaders to provide lessons, and training opportunities. This year will showcase over five knowledgeable speakers, and will take place at Creekside Community Recreation Centre, 1 Athletes Way from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

As well as attending events, community members can support Indigenous owned businesses. Mr. Bannock (433 West 1st Street, North Vancouver), Salmon n’ Bannock Bistro (7-1128 West Broadway), Sḵwálwen Botanicals, and Spirit Bear Coffee Company are all great businesses to support, not only for Truth and Reconciliation day, but throughout the year.

For those looking to support Indigenous authors, and educate themselves on Indigenous led issues on Turtle Island, these are non-fiction books we recommend:

Becoming Kin: an Indigenous Call to Unforgetting the Past and Reimagining Our Future. By Patty Krawec

True Reconciliation: How to Be the Force of Change By Jody Wilson-Raybould.

21 Things You May Not Know about The Indian Act by Bob Joseph.

In closing, remember to dedicate not only Truth and Reconciliation Day, but each day forward, to progressive change for Indigenous rights. It is our responsibility as members of this community to educate ourselves on the land we live on. We urge you to be a member of active change. Do more than acknowledge that this land is stolen, and advocate for how you as an individual aim to aid in rectifying continued injustice. It is our job to listen, and enact necessary change.







