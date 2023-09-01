Meet Coach

Introducing the Capilano Blues Head Strength & Conditioning Coach

Mya Fraser (She/Her) // Sports Editor

Sophia Spanos McGill (She/Her) // Illustrator

Angad Multani, or ‘Coach’ as the athletes call him, is the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Capilano Blues. He’s a new addition to the program as of last year, and he is responsible for all the Blues athletes’ weightlifting (both men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, and volleyball teams). All teams typically train with him three to four times a week in the athletes’ weight room.

Coach completed his undergraduate science degree at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, majoring in chemical biology. From there he went to Hofstra University in New York to complete his graduate science degree, majoring in strength and conditioning. He got into the field after struggling with multiple injuries that derailed his athletic career. His experience inspired his motivation to ensure the least amount of injuries for other dedicated athletes.

Some of his previous experience as a strength coach included working at some Division 1 schools, which typically have the best athletic programs in the United States. Coming from weight rooms that rivaled the size of a Costco, he now manages to work with as many as 25 athletes at once in a weight room smaller than a classroom. Most of the training for all six teams varies, for the phases of their respective seasons do not line up. Additionally, each sport has different athletes and cultures. The goal is the same for all of the athletes though, and that is developing strength.

When asked about his goals as a strength coach at CapU, Coach gave two answers. In terms of athletics, he wants to “develop bigger, faster, stronger athletes and to reduce injury significantly.” Knowing his job tackles more than just one’s lifting abilities, he also aims to “develop true resolve, both in the weight room and in life outside the weight room. I love watching people overcome adversity and pursue excellence. That’s what life is all about. I like to think I have a small part to play in each of my athletes’ journeys.”

When it comes to weightlifting, Coach emphasizes safety as being the most important part and to respect the weights at all times. While lifting weights will greatly enhance and prolong one’s athletic career, he also counsels that it can be the fastest way to end it. Strength training is something everyone can get into to improve their overall physical and mental well-being.

For beginners who have not weight lifted before, or maybe feel intimidated by it, he shares his advice on getting started: “I know most people are concerned about executing movements incorrectly; however, most people’s intuition on safety is better than they think.” (Trust your gut though, and lifting with someone is always a good idea.) “Yes, there are nuisances that are very important for safety and progression, but it doesn’t take too much time to learn. The most difficult thing to do is to walk into that noisy room, not care about looking slightly silly and getting your work done. Just get in there.”

The school’s athletes are extremely lucky to have Coach as part of the Athletic Department. He brings a new element to their training that CapU athletes have not previously experienced. Additionally, they’ll be able to learn about strength training in a safe environment and take that knowledge with them wherever they go. In his final thoughts, Coach claims, “My job is not about creating better athletes, my job is about creating better people. Though it is a bit of a fairy-tale answer, the two often go hand-in-hand.”