Home Opener

What’s new with the Blues men’s soccer team

Santiago Canto Cornell (He/Him) // Contributor

Chelle Lussi (Any) // Illustrator

The Blues men’s soccer team will kick off the 2023 season at home against the Mariners from Vancouver Island University (VIU) at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2023. After a tough season last year, the team has welcomed many new players and a new head coach, Steve Millar. This will be an exciting fresh start for the men’s team.

After their first match, the next home game for the men’s soccer team will be against the Douglas College Royals on Sept. 16, 2023. Two weeks later, they will be facing the Mariners on Sept. 23 at home again. These three home matches will all take place at Lillooet Park. The Blues will be playing away as visitors on Sept. 10 visiting Langara College, and Sept. 17 and Sept. 24 visiting the Douglas College Royals.

Luca Martinelli is one of a few returning players to the men’s team. In his 2022 season, he was named a PACWEST All-Star. When asked about the season ahead, he shared his optimism, stating: “I’m looking forward to playing with new players and coaches, and helping get this team back to its winning ways. Our team goals this year are to make the playoffs, win provincials, and contend at Nationals in Ontario in 2023.”

Millar was hired in March of 2023, and is full of knowledge. With more than 25 years of experience on the field, Millar has managed to win the 2022 Vancouver Metro Soccer League and the provincial championships with his under-21 team. The men’s team has a coach with skills and knowledge that will serve to motivate the players.

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) will be having its Men’s National Championship from November 8 to 11. The event will be hosted by St. Clair College in Windsor, Ont. All matches will be played at Acumen Stadium.

Stay up to date with the team and their schedule by following their Instagram account @capumsc. Come and cheer the team on for their first game of the season at Lillooet Park. Go Blues!