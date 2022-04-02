In Vancouver, April Showers Bring…Just More Showers

How does one survive our never-ending rainy weather?

Jenny Rog (She/Her) // Contributor

You’re in bed, all snuggled up in your blankets. As you turn to your side, still half asleep, you slowly begin to hear a distinct noise outside of your house — raindrops hitting your window. As the winter season comes to an end and we roll into spring, rain tends to be a repetitive cycle of our daily lives. After all, there’s a reason Vancouver is also known as “Raincouver”.

As the months of spring go by, we as Vancouverites ask ourselves how we can take advantage of this time of year. Answers to this question can be completely subjective as we all differ in the hobbies we enjoy. While some may prefer going outside, enjoying the scent of rain, I believe staying inside during this weather is the right way to go. Who even likes having their clothes drenched, feeling cold? The same people who enjoy pineapple on pizza. There’s also those who live with long hair, suffering when it turns into a bird’s nest due to frizz. It just isn’t worth it.

I’ve always been told by friends that some prefer staying inside during rainy weather because it washes away their anxiety. This can be true to an extent, as the raindrops that hit the window of your home tend to add pleasant ambiance. To complement this, a good book, along with a warm beverage such as tea or coffee are a perfect match together. Others may not choose to read, and maybe wrap themselves in a blanket and watch a classic movie, or new series that they have been meaning to finish.

Some people, like myself, may also prefer to listen to music rather than the raindrops outside, which isn’t an incorrect preference either. I tend to listen to music while I write, play video games, or cuddle with my dog Jasper, who might I add, also dislikes the rain just as much as I do.

As much as I love going outside when it is warm, standing outside in the rain can be quite uncomfortable, and can create a drastic change in my mood. When I find out it’s going to be a day full of showers, I know my schedule will involve me staying inside, where I often feel unmotivated and drowsy. I find myself feeling guilty when I stay indoors when the weather is like this, but on the other hand, we all need a day where we can relax at home and be lazy from time to time.

Because of this, I developed a bit of a love-hate relationship with rain. Playing video games or streaming on Twitch is a common way for me to take advantage of the weather, since it keeps my mind active and keeps me motivated. I love to talk to my own gaming community, where it makes me feel less lonely, and keeps me energetic.

It’s safe to say that there are a lot of activities to do inside. We are lucky to have the technology to keep ourselves occupied during this time of year. Although I didn’t mention every type of activity to do indoors, I believe anyone can make the best of spring weather. You can always mix and match these options, and depending on your personality and interest, the options are endless.