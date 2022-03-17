BREAKING: Multiple CSU Executive Candidates Suspected of “Slate-Like Behaviour”

Poster similarities, prohibited logo use amongst allegations against candidates

Alisha Samnani// Editor-in-Chief

Update on March 18 at 3:42pm: The Capilano Courier received a report from a student, who would prefer to stay anonymous, that CBPS VP candidate Jashan Brar took their phone and voted for them.

This goes against Section 3, Subsection 5.1.d of CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections, which states that “Applying pressure, encouragement, or a requirement for a voter to cast an electronic vote in the presence of a candidate, or passing around devices upon which a voter is pressured, encouraged, or required to vote” is prohibited behaviour.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information arises.

Presidential candidate Karandeep Singh, Vice President External candidate Lohit Goyal, and Vice President Equity & Sustainability candidate Loveleen have been accused of alleged “slate-like-behaviour” during the 2022 Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) election campaign.

Slating is a practice where two or more candidates run together on a similar platform for mutual advantage. Section 14 of CSU Bylaw VII, as well as CSU election procedures specifically prohibits “slates of candidates and slate-like behaviour by candidates, real or apparent.”

The Capilano Courier has learned from multiple students, who would rather stay anonymous, that Loveleen and Singh were approaching students together throughout the campaign period, as well as in the CSU Maple Lounge once polls opened. Loveleen was heard asking students “if me and my friends win, what do you want to see from the CSU?”

In addition, Singh and Goyal both appear to have used Canva in the creation of their campaign posters – the same templates, fonts, and slogans are used on both posters.

The Courier also noticed that Goyal, along with Capilano Business and Professional Society vice presidential candidate Jashan Brar, have been using the same ‘hole in one’ golf emoji throughout their captions and messaging relating to their respective campaigns. Although no other link has yet been discovered, the ISU, otherwise known as the International Student Union on Instagram, uses the same emoji frequently in their captions. They have been previously been accused of meddling in various student union elections, including those held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Douglas College.

Brar’s posters were also spotted on tables in the Library as well as in the Bosa building — something generally prohibited by CSU election procedures. Section 3, Subsection 4.2.a of CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections states that there is “a limit of one poster per bulletin board, and [posters are] subject to any Capilano Students’ Union or university postering rules.”

Singh is also accused of using the CSU logo on his Instagram account @karan_capu, which was specifically created for his campaign, while candidate Riya Luthera, who was running for International Students Liaison, used the Capilano University (CapU) logo on a poster shared to her Instagram stories last week.

The use of CSU and CapU logos, along with the logos of “a national or provincial student organization, or of any of their services, divisions, departments, or student groups” is prohibited according to CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections, as it could suggest “an organization’s endorsement of the candidate’s campaign.”

The candidates have not yet been reached for comment.

