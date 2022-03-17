Multiple CSU Executive Candidates Suspected of “Slate-Like Behaviour”

Poster similarities, prohibited logo use amongst allegations against candidates

Alisha Samnani // Editor-in-Chief

Update on March 19 at 4:30pm: The Courier has learnt that the QR code used by CBPS VP Candidate Jashan Brar in order to solicit student votes was printed onto a green flyer-sized piece of paper. The paper had a reminder to vote on the top of the page, with a large QR code located in the centre. When scanned, the QR code led straight to the CSU’s Simply Voting page.

Requiring a voter to cast their vote in front of a candidate is prohibited by Section 3, Subsection 5.1.d of CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections.

Update on March 19 at 8:41am: VP External Candidate Lohit Goyal and VP Equity & Sustainability Candidate Loveleen have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Update on March 18 at 7:42pm: A now deleted Instagram story from Business and Professional Studies Candidate Aayush Verma was shared just after unofficial election results were posted last night with the words “thanks to all, especially [CBPS VP Candidate Jashan Brar]. This appears to support the claim in the previous update.

Update on March 18 at 6:46pm: The Courier received an Instagram message from two first-year science students who were approached by CBPS VP Candidate Jashan Brar on Wed, March 16 in the cafeteria. Brar asked the students to scan a QR code which took them to the CSU voting page, and asked the students to vote for him. When they told him they couldn’t, he grabbed their phones away, and gave them back once he “voted for his friends running [for] different positions” on behalf of the students.

This is a direct violation of Section 3, Subsection 5.1.d of CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections, which states that “Applying pressure, encouragement, or a requirement for a voter to cast an electronic vote in the presence of a candidate, or passing around devices upon which a voter is pressured, encouraged, or required to vote” is prohibited behaviour.

Update on March 18 at 6:26pm: VP External Candidate Lohit Goyal has appeared to unfollow Presidential Candidate Karandeep Singh on Instagram.

Update on March 18 at 5:36pm: CSU Presidential Candidate Karandeep Singh has appeared to have taken down the CSU logo he was using as his Instagram profile photo. CBPS VP Candidate Jashan Brar has also appeared to have removed “VP @CapilanoU” from his Instagram profile description.

Update on March 18 at 3:42pm: The Capilano Courier received a report from a student, who would prefer to stay anonymous, that CBPS VP candidate Jashan Brar took their phone and cast their vote for them.

This goes against Section 3, Subsection 5.1.d of CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections, which states that “Applying pressure, encouragement, or a requirement for a voter to cast an electronic vote in the presence of a candidate, or passing around devices upon which a voter is pressured, encouraged, or required to vote” is prohibited behaviour.

This is an ongoing story, and will be updated as more information arises.

Presidential candidate Karandeep Singh, Vice President External candidate Lohit Goyal, and Vice President Equity & Sustainability candidate Loveleen have been accused of alleged “slate-like-behaviour” during the 2022 Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) election campaign.

Slating is a practice where two or more candidates run together on a similar platform for mutual advantage. Section 14 of CSU Bylaw VII, as well as CSU election procedures specifically prohibits “slates of candidates and slate-like behaviour by candidates, real or apparent.”

The Capilano Courier has learned from multiple students, who would rather stay anonymous, that Loveleen and Singh were approaching students together in various buildings throughout the campaign period, as well as in the CSU Maple Lounge once polls opened. Loveleen was heard asking students “if me and my friends win, what do you want to see from the CSU?”

The pair were also spotted campaigning together in the Library building, where they were handing out flyers together to students.

In addition, Singh and Goyal both appear to have used Canva in the creation of their campaign posters – the same templates, fonts, and slogans are used on both posters. Both posters also direct viewers to each candidate’s Instagram page for more information.

Goyal follows Singh and Loveleen on Instagram. Loveleen follows both Goyal and Singh.

The Courier also noticed that Goyal, along with Capilano Business and Professional Society vice presidential candidate Jashan Brar, have been using the same obscure ‘hole in one’ golf emoji throughout their captions and messaging relating to their respective campaigns.

Although no other link has yet been discovered, the ISU, otherwise known as the International Student Union on Instagram, uses the same emoji frequently in their captions, specifically when promoting election candidates. The group has been previously been accused of meddling in various student union elections, including those held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University and Douglas College.

Goyal, Brar, and Loveleen all follow each other on Instagram.

Brar’s posters were spotted on tables in the Library as well as in the Bosa building — something generally prohibited by CSU election procedures. Section 3, Subsection 4.2.a of CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections states that there is “a limit of one poster per bulletin board, and [posters are] subject to any Capilano Students’ Union or university postering rules.”

It is also noted that the QR code used on Brar’s poster is the same colour and style as the QR code used on Singh’s Instagram poster. Singh and Brar also follow each other on Instagram.

Singh is also accused of using the CSU logo on his Instagram account @karan_capu, which was specifically created for his campaign, while candidate Riya Luthera, who was running for International Students Liaison, used the Capilano University (CapU) logo on a poster shared to her Instagram stories last week.

The use of CSU and CapU logos, along with the logos of “a national or provincial student organization, or of any of their services, divisions, departments, or student groups” is prohibited according to CSU procedure BD-06.1 Elections, as it could suggest “an organization’s endorsement of the candidate’s campaign.”

The candidates have not yet been reached for comment.

Do you have any more information about these allegations? Message us on our socials, or send us an email at editor@capilanocourier.com.

This article is part of our 2022 CSU elections coverage.