Here are your candidates for the 2022 CSU Elections

Voting opens on MarCH 15; Election results announced MarCH 17

It’s elections season at Capilano University! Students are vying for five Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) executive positions, six faculty and at-large representative positions, four liaison and coordinator positions, and three Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS) positions.

Here are the candidates.

Executives

President: Maia Lomelino, Karandeep Singh, Devon C. Kular

VP Equity and Sustainability: MacKenzie Gibson, Loveleen

VP Finance and Services: Manpreet Kaur, Marko Cosic

VP External: Aryanna Chartrand, Lohit Goyal, Francisco Rao Scuccato, Yajayra Ventura Rosales, Sophia Kara

VP Student Affairs: Simranjit Kaur, Manpreet

Faculty and At-Large Representatives

Arts and Science Rep: Sudhanshu Jasuja

Business and Professional Studies Rep: Aayush Verma, Shubham Rastogi

At-Large Rep (four positions): Ikjyot Singh Sethi, Lalita Sasya, Waqas Rahman, Itsuki Yokoyama

Collective Liaisons and Coordinators

International Student Liaison: Arnet Xavier, Harman Singh Bhoday, Manpreet Singh Kalsi, Riya Luthra

Mature and Parent Student Liaison: Mayumi

Students of Colour Liaison: Gurkamal Brown

Women Students Liaison: Niko Williamson

Capilano Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS)

CBPS President: Ishita Sharda

CBPS VP: Terrence Alanis, Jashan Brar

International Business Association President: Dustin Kazakoff

The campaign period begins on March 3 and runs until March 17. Voting opens on March 15. Results will be announced on March 17.

The Capilano Courier will host two virtual candidate forums at noon on March 8 and March 10. Register to attend.

