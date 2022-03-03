Here are your candidates for the 2022 CSU Elections

Voting opens on MarCH 15; Election results announced MarCH 17
It’s elections season at Capilano University! Students are vying for five Capilano Students’ Union (CSU) executive positions, six faculty and at-large representative positions, four liaison and coordinator positions, and three Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS) positions.
Here are the candidates.
Executives
President: Maia Lomelino, Karandeep Singh, Devon C. Kular
VP Equity and Sustainability: MacKenzie Gibson, Loveleen
VP Finance and Services: Manpreet Kaur, Marko Cosic
VP External: Aryanna Chartrand, Lohit Goyal, Francisco Rao Scuccato, Yajayra Ventura Rosales, Sophia Kara
VP Student Affairs: Simranjit Kaur, Manpreet
Faculty and At-Large Representatives
Arts and Science Rep: Sudhanshu Jasuja
Business and Professional Studies Rep: Aayush Verma, Shubham Rastogi
At-Large Rep (four positions): Ikjyot Singh Sethi, Lalita Sasya, Waqas Rahman, Itsuki Yokoyama
Collective Liaisons and Coordinators
International Student Liaison: Arnet Xavier, Harman Singh Bhoday, Manpreet Singh Kalsi, Riya Luthra
Mature and Parent Student Liaison: Mayumi
Students of Colour Liaison: Gurkamal Brown
Women Students Liaison: Niko Williamson
Capilano Business and Professional Studies Society (CBPS)
CBPS President: Ishita Sharda
CBPS VP: Terrence Alanis, Jashan Brar
International Business Association President: Dustin Kazakoff
Do you have a burning question for any of the candidates? Message us on Twitter or Instagram to tell us where you stand on the issues and what matters to you.
The campaign period begins on March 3 and runs until March 17. Voting opens on March 15. Results will be announced on March 17.
The Capilano Courier will host two virtual candidate forums at noon on March 8 and March 10. Register to attend.
Follow us at @CapilanoCourier on Twitter and Instagram, and follow our election coverage starting March 3. This article is part of our 2022 CSU elections coverage.