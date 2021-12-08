Holiday Gift Guide: As Told by the Stars

Cosmic astrology-based gift giving guidance

Alexis Zygan (She/Her) // Contributor

Talia Rouck (She/Her) // Illustrator

POV: The holidays are quickly approaching, and you’re unsure what to purchase your pal as a way to say thank you for listening to your gripes about dating, school and work. An avid hobbyist western astrologist, I provide gift suggestions that reject cisnormativity based on the twelve zodiac signs. The dates listed beside each astrological sign reflect a person’s sun sign. When taking into consideration gift ideas ask a friend for an in-depth look at their birth chart so you can also identify their moon and rising.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

For the headstrong and bold Aries, buy them a book that’ll help manage their anger. It won’t work in the heat of the moment, but will appeal to their playful side. Let Your Shit Go: A Book of Intricate and Detailed Swear Words featuring drawings intertwined with filthy words that are sure to have you labelled a potty mouth if you utter them out loud.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus is known for leading a hedonistic lifestyle where they indulge in soothing scents—until you disagree with them on an issue and their stubborn nature is revealed. An ideal gift for a Taurus is the Stone Diffuser in the colour blush paired with a warm yet passionate aroma such as Fireside by Vitruvi—perfect for cozy nights at home. After all, Taurus is a homebody.

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

The twins tend to dominate a conversation. Mercury, the planet of communication, rules Gemini, so it’s no surprise they’re social butterflies. Buy them a mini-microphone to go out into the world and record their conversations and share them on TikTok. Again, it shouldn’t shock anyone that according to Lickd, the most popular star sign among social media influencers is Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Purchase the Cancer in your life a weighted blanket, so they have another excuse to stay in bed snuggled up in a protective layer that emulates the shell of a crab. If a Cancer has welcomed you into their lives, they likely care about you deeply. So keep them nearby but don’t ever surprise them unless you want to see their pincers in action.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

A Leo would appreciate it if you purchased them a compact mirror. They would carry it with them always and utilize it to touch up makeup on the go because how dare a person perceive a Leo when they’re not looking their best. Pair the compact mirror with a personalized letter featuring ten reasons why they are the best friend ever!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

I have never met a Virgo who isn’t excited about brand new office supplies to organize their workspace. A journal is a perfect gift to curb anxiety and bring a sense of happiness. Because a Virgo is a firm believer that if you fail to plan, then you plan to fail, and preparedness may as well be their love language—potential lovers take note.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

For this idealistic and bubbly air sign, purchase them a gift to encourage relaxation. Libra is probably exhausted after overbooking their social calendar and could benefit from a night at home chatting with friends on FaceTime. Consider purchasing them the intergalactic bath bomb from Lush. Even though they’ll be at home, their bath will transform into a starry night sky. As a sign who values justice, they’ll love that you supported a company that doesn’t test their beauty products on animals.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Scorpios rule sex organs, making them the most erotic sign of the zodiac. So for the passionate, mysterious, and horny Scorpio, buy them a gift certificate to Intamo Pleasurables. A boutique sex shop that recently opened up in Gastown emphasizes inclusive sex education and consent, and sells products designed to make sex more enjoyable.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

For the free-spirited fire sign, buy them a plane ticket, but that may be too outlandish, so maybe instead give them the gift of experience through Whistler Bungee. They would be delighted to live life to the fullest by jumping from a bridge 160 feet above ground just above the Cheakamus River and then bouncing back up.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

For the determined Capricorn in your life who has a hard time having fun, give them a back and spine massager because they’re also probably stressed from overworking for not enough pay — capitalism, am I right? Alternatively, book them a massage at Breathing Space Bodywork.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, the water bearer, is often mistaken for a water sign. But their unapologetically quirky personality radiates air sign energy. Encourage their creativity by purchasing a disposable film camera, and you’ll likely be surprised by what adventures they take it on.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

The final sign of the zodiac, Pisces, is constantly shifting between fantasy and reality—depicted by two fish swimming in two different directions. Allow them to connect their subconscious to their conscious mind by purchasing a Dream Journal by Annie Tarasova. The journal also features bedtime rituals to encourage tranquillity before entering the dream world.