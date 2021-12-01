The Best Christmas Movie of All Time

Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas will never get old — don’t bother changing my mind.

Kaileigh Bunting (she/her) // Contributor

Valeriya Kim // Illustrator

Every Christmas season, holiday movies overtake TV channels and streaming services as everyone scrambles for their fix of festive entertainment. From Christmas themed horror movies to frosty Hallmark romantic comedies, there really is a holiday screening for everyone. When it comes to the best holiday movie of all time, it can be tricky to decide between all the classics, as well as the new films that come out every year hoping to join the holiday hall of fame. Personally, only one holiday movie keeps me entertained year after year without fault: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Based on the children’s book by Dr. Seuss, this live action film bridges comedy and Christmas spirit with the importance of kindness, compassion and inclusivity, all while giving you the laughing ab workout you didn’t know you needed.

Played by Jim Carrey, the Grinch’s story begins with his plans to ruin Christmas for the town of Whoville through a number of hilarious avenues. From destroying the town’s gift delivery service to stealing the individual Christmas lights from each house, we see the Grinch’s character grow along with his scruffy dog sidekick Max as Christmas day fast approaches. The saving grace in the movie comes in the form of a young girl, Cindy Lou Who, who tries to befriend the Grinch and convince him to open his heart to forgiveness and holiday cheer. This relationship continues to grow, and ultimately Cindy Lou Who shows the Grinch the importance of Christmas beyond material gifts — qualities like friendship, joy and compassion.

One of my favourite scenes is when the Grinch, disguising himself as Santa Claus, attaches a single antler to his dog’s head to disguise him as a reindeer in preparation for his crusaid into Whoville. As he does this, Jim Carrey proceeds with a monologue to motivate Max to get into his reindeer character — just as a movie director would pep talk a movie star before a big scene. When I was younger, I remember thinking the dog in this scene was cute and silly, and rewatching it as an adult, I find myself laughing at the premise of the whole scene, especially the Grinch’s monologue. Long story short, anyone who hasn’t seen this movie is missing out on Jim Carrey’s interpretation of the Grinch as he embodies the character in true Jim Carrey fashion — outrageously silly and over the top in every scene.

If you plan on watching The Grinch Who Stole Christmas this season, I find it pairs well with warm blankets, friends, and the house dog all squished on one couch, sipping hot chocolate (now with Bailey’s) sometime in the nights leading up to Christmas day. It is the melodramatic tone of the Dr. Seuss genre and the over the top acting that allows me to enjoy the film year after year. Every time I re-watch the film, I discover something new, or make a connection I haven’t seen before, which is a quality that makes this classical story continuously entertaining for everyone. For those who have yet to watch this amazing festive film, get ready to laugh like you never have before while you fall in love with a character well beyond what you thought possible.