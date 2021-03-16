Do It Yourself: Crochet Mug Cozy

With upcoming cool spring weather, learn how to make a cozy for your warm drinks

Rain Marie // Community Relations Manager

From a very young age, I always struggled with sitting still. I was always fidgeting, doodling, or creating some kind of desktop monster out of whatever random stationery I had lying around. This need to constantly move and create has made online learning challenging, and I’ve been looking for things to do to keep my hands busy in class without distracting myself or others.

Last year, there was one snow day where classes were all cancelled and my then roommate, and I decided to use this snow day to learn how to crochet. We weren’t very good when we started, but after some practice, we have both became quite proficient at crocheting. It has provided an excellent physical and creative outlet while I am in online lectures, helping me focus and feel less restless.

The act of crocheting allows you to create a piece of art while relaxing. One of the first things I learned to make was a mug cozy, because it is such a simple, yet rewarding pattern.

Step 1: Gather Materials

Materials:

Medium weight yarn of your choice

4.5mm crochet hook

Scissors

Yarn needle

Sewing needle

Thread

Button

Mug of your choice

This project works for whatever size or shape of mug you want to make it for and requires no previous skill in crocheting.

Step 2: The Chain

Most crochet patterns are started by making a chain or a magic loop. This one starts with a simple slip knot.

Tighten the slip knot over the crochet hook and use the end of the yarn still attached to the ball to wrap another piece of yarn onto your crochet hook. Then use the hook to pull the second loop over the first loop, so you are left with just one loop attached to the hook.

Repeat this until you have a chain long enough to nearly wrap around the mug and then chain one more.

Step 3: The Rows

From here, you will stick your hook into the second chain from the hook, put the yarn over and pull the yarn through the chain. You will then have two loops of your hook.

Yarn over one more time so that you have three loops on your hook and then pull the most recent loop through the other two, leaving you with only one loop. Repeat this process down the whole row making sure not to skip any stitches.

At the end of the row, chain one. This chain is important to keep your pattern straight. Flip your project around and begin working in the first stitch of the next row, ignoring the chain you just made.

Continue building up rows until you are happy with the height of your project. Then at the end of your final row, do one more chain and cut your piece free from the ball of yarn.

Step 4: Assembly

Using the yarn needle, weave the extra yarn back into the project so it is not visible.

Sew on the button with your sewing needle and thread. I used red thread because it’s the only one I could find, but you can use whatever colour you like.

Step 5: A loop for the button

Make a slip knot on your crochet hook and stick your hook in the stick on the opposite end to where your button was. You will then do a slip stitch, which is when you yarn over and pull that loop through both the stitch and your slip knot, you will end up with only one loop on your hook. Chain nine and then go back into the stitch you started the chain on a slip stitch and cut your yarn free from the ball.

Step 6: Enjoy a hot cup of tea!

Congratulations! You finished the piece. Enjoy your new mug cosy and your new fun, relaxing, and quiet skill.