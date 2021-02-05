Wen Zhai // Contributor

Ok

I will tell you

about the wild apple trees

and how I raced

against squirrels and ants

to taste the fallen apples

I will tell you

about how once

I treated myself

with wild cherries

so full that

I hiccuped

and how despair I was

staring at

the cherry tree

as tall as a multi-floor building

or the one

hanging over the waters

I will tell you

about how the poplar leaves fell

and the crisp sound of them

breaking away from the branches

and what a dance

t

h

e

y

d

a

n

c

e

d

a

l

l

T

h

e

w

a

y

to the ground

as if they were not

coming to their deaths

but to join

a party celebrating life

I will tell you

about the squirrel that decided to run

towards me

on a narrow bridge

I will tell you

about the duck that

patiently led my way

on the forest path

I will tell you

about the raccoon that approached me

and stood on its hind legs

to carefully observe me

I will tell you

about the grey heroine

that met me

three days in a row

on a beach

at dusk

Standing

or walking up and down

in the water

meters away from me

until I became confused

of who was taming

and who was tamed

I will tell you

about the two seagulls

stopped in mid-air

in front of me

as if inviting me to a show

dropped clams

on the pebble beach

and cracked them open

for lunch

Twice

on a hot summer day

while I was reading

barely in the shade

on a bench

not far away

I will tell you

about how a deer casually

crossed the path before me

to join its friend

without one bit of fear

as if I was one

of them

Maybe

I will also tell you

the sound of

a group of geese

flapping their wings

flying along the shore so low

that if I wasn’t

behind a tree

I might be

able to touch them

But

I won’t tell you

Where

all these happened

No

Way