Make Contact

Sarah Rose // Features Editor
John Pachkowsky // Illustration
Endless night runs its zoetrope
before me
a two-faced god
moonlight
starlight
Follow the eyes like spider webs
between four walls
in a hall of mirrors
backwards
forwards
Frenzied soul still drunk on communion wine
steeped with the stench of blood
smeared across this body like warpaint
guiding holy Moonlight!
pull the thread tight
always forward
never left
right
Ariadne, Kos, some say “kosm”
alien emotion. The unseen
beast incapable of grief
gravity is just a theory
great ones that ebb and flow by the moon
clockwise
anti-clockwise
metamorphosis
I once believed the red pumice moon was a clock
stone erodes, the blood dries
her body lay curled into a shell
left with only the impression of a hand on a warpath