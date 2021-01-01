Make Contact

Sarah Rose // Features Editor

John Pachkowsky // Illustration

Endless night runs its zoetrope

before me

a two-faced god

moonlight

starlight

Follow the eyes like spider webs

between four walls

in a hall of mirrors

backwards

forwards

Frenzied soul still drunk on communion wine

steeped with the stench of blood

smeared across this body like warpaint

guiding holy Moonlight!

pull the thread tight

always forward

never left

right

Ariadne, Kos, some say “kosm”

alien emotion. The unseen

beast incapable of grief

gravity is just a theory

great ones that ebb and flow by the moon

clockwise

anti-clockwise

metamorphosis

I once believed the red pumice moon was a clock

stone erodes, the blood dries

her body lay curled into a shell

left with only the impression of a hand on a warpath