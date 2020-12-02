A lunch poem for Esmé, age 2

Charlotte Fertey // Contributor

Anais Bayle // Illustration

I staggered and fell, picked up, again.

It is sometime between light-time and dark-time

And I sing a tuneless song

Stumbling aimlessly around the house looking for nothing

Frustrated by my lack of purpose

Am I supposed to feel ambitious?

I bumble through the dusty-light of the living room and

I pluck a leaf from the African violet and put it in my mouth

I lay back on the floor, my arms spread wide and wonder:

Do they think I am hungry? Am I hungry?

I want warm milk

But they give me noodles with butter and salt and here I am

Bibbed up like an old Parisian man and

I spot some oranges and give them back their noodles and

I wonder how they know it’s lunch time?

Outside I see birds and nothing else matters.