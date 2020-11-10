Portrait of Dora Maar

Stephanie Duke // Contributor

Anais Bayle // Illustration

person

parisian

photographer.

lover

mistress

weeping woman.

one chapter in her book

with volumes before and after

years of work and perfecting craft

now resigned to being “a muse”

behind every great man is a woman

his voice expressing your essence

his mark on paper

his more valuable than yours

shadows so long, no choice but to stand in them

as a sketch, or a painting,

some one dimensional thing.

how many times did he make you

weep before he decided

it was worth the ink to remember?

your image sold for a hundred million dollars

hanging around galleries, waiting for recognition

painted women.

enough nudes for vito acconci to lay

on a floor for three weeks, eight hours a day

and all he did was talk dirty and masturbate.

ask a man who his favourite female artist is

and he laughs.

partly to fill the silence that says

he couldn’t even think of one.