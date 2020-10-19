Unofficial CSU By-Election Results Released Oct. 8

Newly elected CSU directors and CBPS executives to assume their roles for 2020-2021 school year
Alisha Samnani // Managing Editor, News Editor
Bridget Stringer-Holden // Associate News Editor
Unofficial CSU by-election results were posted on the CSU’s Simply Voting website on the evening of Oct. 8, where 701 students voted.
The elected CSU directors and CBPS executives for the 2020-2021 school year are:
Name: Akira Yamagishi
Pronoun: He/Him
Position: At-Large Representative
Statement: I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to be joining the passionate team that advocates for all students here at CapU! During this elected term I hope to engage with and listen to fellow students so I can push forward ideas and improvements that will benefit the entire collective.
Name: Chan Cardin
Pronoun: They/Them
Position: At-Large Representative
Statement: I plan to use my role as a platform to represent and empower transgender, non-binary, and other gender non-conforming students at Capilano University.
Name: Jaspreet Kaur
Pronoun: She/Her/Hers
Position: At-Large Representative
Statement: I am really excited to meet everybody and fulfill my duties for improving the student experience. Stay Safe, Stay positive!
Name: Alex Bergen
Pronoun: He/Him
Position: Fine & Applied Arts Representative
Statement: I am absolutely thrilled to be representing Capilano Fine & Applied Arts this year! I want the students to know I am in their corner, always available to help, and ready to work with them to create a safe space that is inclusive and healthy. Let’s get this started!
Name: June Reisner
Pronoun: She/Her
Position: Accessibility Justice Coordinator
Statement: I’m so excited and honored to have been elected for this position! I look forward to making some changes in our school to make education more accessible to everyone. If you are a student facing an issue of accessibility at Cap, please feel free to reach out to me via my Cap email!
Name: Michaela Volpe
Pronoun: She/Her
Position: Queer Students Liaison
Statement: I was delighted to hear I was elected to the position again! I can’t wait to get started back in as the queer students liaison. I would like to get started right away trying to rebuild the online presence and community that we had pre-pandemic!
Name: Ritika Rana
Pronoun: She/Her
Position: Capilano Business & Professional Society Vice-President
Statement: I am thrilled to be elected as Vice-President of Capilano Business & Professional Society. I have an attitude of moving forward and creating a change because who likes to sit around and do the normal? I am eagerly awaiting all the learning experiences and excitement along the way.
Name: Aidan Lastoria
Pronoun: He/Him/His
Position: Capilano Accounting Association President
Statement: Thanks for believing in my abilities and electing me as President of the CAA. I am looking forward to an exciting school year full of CAA events!
Name: Richard Lam
Pronoun: He/Him
Position: Capilano Human Resources Management Association President
Statement: I’m very thankful to be selected as the president of the HRMA. I’m most excited about hosting virtual events for the first time. Our goal for this year is to create a relationship with the Human Resource Professional Association, allowing students to gain hands-on experience in their field.