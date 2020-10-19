Unofficial CSU By-Election Results Released Oct. 8

Newly elected CSU directors and CBPS executives to assume their roles for 2020-2021 school year

Alisha Samnani // Managing Editor, News Editor Bridget Stringer-Holden // Associate News Editor

Unofficial CSU by-election results were posted on the CSU’s Simply Voting website on the evening of Oct. 8, where 701 students voted.

The elected CSU directors and CBPS executives for the 2020-2021 school year are:

Name: Akira Yamagishi Pronoun: He/Him Position: At-Large Representative Statement: I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to be joining the passionate team that advocates for all students here at CapU! During this elected term I hope to engage with and listen to fellow students so I can push forward ideas and improvements that will benefit the entire collective.

Name: Chan Cardin Pronoun: They/Them Position: At-Large Representative Statement: I plan to use my role as a platform to represent and empower transgender, non-binary, and other gender non-conforming students at Capilano University.

Name: Jaspreet Kaur Pronoun: She/Her/Hers Position: At-Large Representative Statement: I am really excited to meet everybody and fulfill my duties for improving the student experience. Stay Safe, Stay positive!

Name: Alex Bergen Pronoun: He/Him Position: Fine & Applied Arts Representative Statement: I am absolutely thrilled to be representing Capilano Fine & Applied Arts this year! I want the students to know I am in their corner, always available to help, and ready to work with them to create a safe space that is inclusive and healthy. Let’s get this started!

Name: June Reisner Pronoun: She/Her Position: Accessibility Justice Coordinator Statement: I’m so excited and honored to have been elected for this position! I look forward to making some changes in our school to make education more accessible to everyone. If you are a student facing an issue of accessibility at Cap, please feel free to reach out to me via my Cap email!

Name: Michaela Volpe Pronoun: She/Her Position: Queer Students Liaison Statement: I was delighted to hear I was elected to the position again! I can’t wait to get started back in as the queer students liaison. I would like to get started right away trying to rebuild the online presence and community that we had pre-pandemic!

Name: Ritika Rana Pronoun: She/Her Position: Capilano Business & Professional Society Vice-President Statement: I am thrilled to be elected as Vice-President of Capilano Business & Professional Society. I have an attitude of moving forward and creating a change because who likes to sit around and do the normal? I am eagerly awaiting all the learning experiences and excitement along the way.

Name: Aidan Lastoria Pronoun: He/Him/His Position: Capilano Accounting Association President Statement: Thanks for believing in my abilities and electing me as President of the CAA. I am looking forward to an exciting school year full of CAA events!