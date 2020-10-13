Capilano University hires new VP Finance & Administration

Debbie Carter assumed her role on Oct. 5

Bridget Stringer-Holden // Associate News Editor

Debbie Carter became Capilano University’s (CapU) new Vice-President of Finance and Administration on Oct. 5, 2020. Carter was the former Director of Financial Services and Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of the District of Oak Bay before joining the executive team at CapU.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Capilano University team,” said Carter. “The University has an impressive reputation as a creative, inspiring place to learn and I am excited about the opportunity to join the momentum and contribute to our progress and vision for the future.”

Carter’s role as the chief financial officer involves serving as the corporate secretary to the Board of Governors and overseeing financial planning and reporting. As mentioned on the CapU website, other responsibilities include corporate services, facilities and capital projects, information technology, as well as policy, human resources and governance.

Among some of Carter’s other accomplishments is certification as a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Master’s of Business Administration from Laurentian University. Carter’s previous roles include executive director and corporate finance & chief financial officer for the Province of Alberta’s Ministry of Human Services.