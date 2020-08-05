Capilano University appoints new dean of Business and Professional Studies

Dr. Dennis Silvestrone (Ph.D) announced as Dean of Business and Professional Studies at Capilano University (CapU)

Alisha Samnani // Managing Editor, News Editor

On Aug. 04, 2020, Capilano University (CapU) announced Dr. Dennis Silvestrone, Ph.D as the new dean of the Faculty of Business and Professional Studies.

Silvestrone comes to CapU after six years at Okanagan College, where he served as director of Continuing Studies and Corporate Training. Prior to his work at Okanagan College, he held roles as dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Vancouver Island University, and director and senior lecturer of Continuing and Professional Education at the University of Manitoba.

Silvestrone brings with him over 20 years of experience in the post-secondary sector, including his participation in program development, community and regionally-based applied research activities, collaborations with First Nations communities, and leading academic governance, corporate and continuing studies programming.

“I am very excited to join Capilano University. Though we work and live in challenging times, CapU has a strong record of serving students and communities of the region. I look forward to connecting with students, faculty and staff to animate the University’s vision and work for the future,” wrote Silvestrone in a press release.

“With strengths in community development and building successful partnerships for creating new credit and credit-free programming, his leadership will be an asset to our University,” says Laureen Styles, EdD, VP academic & provost.

Silvestrone holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Victoria and a PhD in Education from Kingston University in the UK.