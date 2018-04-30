Now Hiring: Production Manager

The Capilano Courier is hiring!

Position: Production Manager

Part-time, beginning end of August

We’re doubling down on our design efforts this year, and we need a creative individual to lead the way. As Production Manager, it will be your responsibility to design the layout of the Capilano Courier for print on a bi-weekly basis. That’s right, we’re shifting from a weekly to bi-weekly basis, which means we need to make them look extra special. The ideal candidate has creative flair and the ability to execute their vision.

Requirements:

A current student or graduate in illustration, graphic design, fine or media arts

Ability to meet deadlines and work well under pressure

Strong communication skills

Team player

Prior layout or graphic design experience

Excellent ability with InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop

You will be required to work in the office every second Friday. You are also welcome to get involved and write or illustrate (for extra pay) beyond the duties outlined. To apply, please send your resume, cover letter and portfolio to Christine Beyleveldt at capcourier@gmail.com by June 8th.